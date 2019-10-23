Left to right: Hunter Schafer, Amandla Stenberg, Nina Dobrev, and Jennifer Garner.

Shutterstock

The best and worst of the week:

Jason Momoa: C

Jason Momoa'See' TV show premiere, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019

Jason Momoa  Broadimage/Shutterstock

Momoa is usually in his own stratosphere when it comes to fashion, but this bridal ensemble doesn’t really work for him. The power crystals on his necklace seem to be lacking their powers. Not to mention the little elf boots.

Nina Dobrev: C+

Nina Dobrev arrives at the 5th annual InStyle Awards, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles5th Annual InStyle Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019

Nina Dobrev  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This is the kind of pajama party we don’t want to be invited to. We are all about an evening pajama look, but the statement bow combined with the shocking pink shade is giving us nightmares.

Jennifer Garner: B+

Jennifer Garner5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019

Jennifer Garner  AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Boss lady is a good look on Garner. The sharp black suit with crop, fitted pants really flatters her, and allows for the sleek stiletto with chain embellishments to shine.

Hunter Schafer: B

Hunter Schafer5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Rick Owens same outfit as catwalk model *10120564am

Hunter Schafer  Broadimage/Shutterstock

We like where the dress started, but the hand detail and plastic orthopedic boot lean toward futuristic nun — especially with a draped, overextended hemline.

Amandla Stenberg: A-

Amandla Stenberg5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Gucci same outfit as catwalk model *10110781i

Amandla Stenberg  AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Groove is in the heart! This Sixties-via-Nineties look is the perfect playful choice for Stenberg. The shoes are a little too close to MILF for comfort, but the blue braids give a really fun spin to the retro ensemble.

Christy Turlington Burns: B

Christy Turlington5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Marc Jacobs same outfit as catwalk model *10104053r and Olivia Wilde

Christy Turlington  Broadimage/Shutterstock

She looks beautiful as ever, but the overwhelming amount of fabric is giving Snuggie vibes. The leopard print clutch is a brief moment of fun, but not enough to save her from a cozy couch moment.

Bill Hader: B+

Bill Hader5th Annual InStyle Awards, Arrivals, The Getty Museum, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Oct 2019Wearing Dior

Bill Hader  AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The man with incredibly endless arms needs to opt for a longer blazer — or even a double-breasted style — to balance out his proportions. The navy-on-navy color combination is a sleek and minimal choice — it works for him.

Michael Shannon: D

Michael Shannon'The Current War' film premiere, Arrivals, AMC Lincoln Square 13, New York, USA - 21 Oct 2019

Michael Shannon  Clint Spaulding/Variety/Shutterstock

The tinted glasses and unflattering brown suit are a little too pervy. The jacket construction is lacking proper shoulders — where could they be?

