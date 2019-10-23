The best and worst of the week:

Jason Momoa: C

Momoa is usually in his own stratosphere when it comes to fashion, but this bridal ensemble doesn’t really work for him. The power crystals on his necklace seem to be lacking their powers. Not to mention the little elf boots.

Nina Dobrev: C+

This is the kind of pajama party we don’t want to be invited to. We are all about an evening pajama look, but the statement bow combined with the shocking pink shade is giving us nightmares.

Jennifer Garner: B+

Boss lady is a good look on Garner. The sharp black suit with crop, fitted pants really flatters her, and allows for the sleek stiletto with chain embellishments to shine.

Hunter Schafer: B

We like where the dress started, but the hand detail and plastic orthopedic boot lean toward futuristic nun — especially with a draped, overextended hemline.

Amandla Stenberg: A-

Groove is in the heart! This Sixties-via-Nineties look is the perfect playful choice for Stenberg. The shoes are a little too close to MILF for comfort, but the blue braids give a really fun spin to the retro ensemble.

Christy Turlington Burns: B

She looks beautiful as ever, but the overwhelming amount of fabric is giving Snuggie vibes. The leopard print clutch is a brief moment of fun, but not enough to save her from a cozy couch moment.

Bill Hader: B+

The man with incredibly endless arms needs to opt for a longer blazer — or even a double-breasted style — to balance out his proportions. The navy-on-navy color combination is a sleek and minimal choice — it works for him.

Michael Shannon: D

The tinted glasses and unflattering brown suit are a little too pervy. The jacket construction is lacking proper shoulders — where could they be?