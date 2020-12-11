Dolly Parton may have said “it costs a lot of money to look this cheap,” but we think she looks rather fabulous. Here, a peek through her style archive.

All we want for Christmas is Dolly. This fairy godmother white sparkly treat is the feel-good moment everyone needs right now.

Never too far from her country music roots, this Western-inspired dress has enough of prairie and enough of stage presence to capture our hearts. We are living for her Eighties perm.

In her acting debut, Parton stood for female empowerment — and she didn’t dress in a pantsuit to do so. This knit long-sleeve dress with crochet details serves as the perfect bridge between Seventies and Eighties fashion.

Paying homage to one of her more legendary songs and her origins (“Coat of Many Colors”), this fitted full-shouldered patchwork blazer is not only extremely flattering on her, it’s also a big fashion statement. The white pant and the shorter hair help balance the effort.

In this cult classic, in which Dolly runs a beauty salon, her fashion and glam are so part of the character that it makes this movie epic. The big hair, bow-embroidered sweater and skinny white jeans are Southern perfection. In our fantasy world, we would frequent Dolly’s beauty parlor.

This is the magic of Dolly Parton. This Renaissance-fair-meets-Sgt. Pepper (with a hint of Prince) is the pure definition of a fashion car crash, but Dolly has created a universe in which anything is possible. This is another day at the office for her.

Paging Linda Evans in “Dynasty.” This bridal-inspired cocktail dress with matching blazer and chandelier earrings is when Parton started to really hone her signature style: big shoulders, fitted waist, knee-length crop, big hair, endless positive energy.

When Dolly does the Oscar red carpet. She’s always consistent — even when doing a Hollywood red carpet, she stays true to her feel-good Southern style. This baby pink flowy gown just makes you smile — and it’s timeless.