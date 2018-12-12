Of all the regal looks this week, who came out ahead?

Joe Alwyn: B

Up top he’s very vanilla, but the cropped flare pant and the high-heeled cowboy boot add an unpredictable element. The feathered blonde hair is giving us Seventies porn star vibes — maybe he’s not so vanilla after all.

David Beckham: C+

He’s mysteriously starting to look like Mr. Calvin Klein. The structured shoulder is too stiff for him, but he’s still David Beckham, which means the cool factor still comes shining through.

Liam Payne: B+

It’s not easy to pull off an all-velvet tuxedo. But the modern silhouette and the tonal colorway of the ensemble help him succeed. Obviously, the hand tattoos are helping with street cred.

Riz Ahmed: D

He looks like he borrowed his father’s outfit from the “Miami Vice” era. Not only does he look ridiculous, but the oversize fit makes him look sloppy.

Margot Robbie: A

This is romantic glamorous Hollywood at its best. There is a playfulness that shies away from being costumey — and it’s fit for a queen.

Saoirse Ronan: A

This is the battle of the queens — and we’re calling a draw. Ronan also finds the right balance between staying thematic to the film and being high fashion. The Edwardian neckline is really flattering on her, and it’s a perfect choice of hairstyle and earrings.

Kate Moss: C



She’s looking fantastic lately, but this outfit is a bit too party mom for our liking. She has one of the biggest fashion pedigrees; she can go way more conceptual than this.

Naomie Harris: B+

The Sixties throwback groovy cocktail dress looks cute on her. This could’ve easily looked like a Christmas ornament, but the lack of accessories and fresh makeup keep it tinsel-free.