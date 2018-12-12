Margot Robbie, Liam Payne, Kate Moss and Joe Alwyn

Of all the regal looks this week, who came out ahead?

Joe Alwyn: B

Joe Alwyn'Mary Queen of Scots' film premiere, VIP Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018

Joe Alwyn  Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Up top he’s very vanilla, but the cropped flare pant and the high-heeled cowboy boot add an unpredictable element. The feathered blonde hair is giving us Seventies porn star vibes — maybe he’s not so vanilla after all.

David Beckham: C+

David BeckhamThe British Fashion Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018

David Beckham  Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

He’s mysteriously starting to look like Mr. Calvin Klein. The structured shoulder is too stiff for him, but he’s still David Beckham, which means the cool factor still comes shining through.

Liam Payne: B+

Liam PayneThe British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018

Liam Payne  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

It’s not easy to pull off an all-velvet tuxedo. But the modern silhouette and the tonal colorway of the ensemble help him succeed. Obviously, the hand tattoos are helping with street cred.

Riz Ahmed: D

Riz AhmedThe British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018

Riz Ahmed  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

He looks like he borrowed his father’s outfit from the “Miami Vice” era. Not only does he look ridiculous, but the oversize fit makes him look sloppy.

Margot Robbie: A

Margot Robbie'Mary Queen of Scots' film premiere, VIP Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Rodarte same outfit as catwalk model *9877431m

Margot Robbie  Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

This is romantic glamorous Hollywood at its best. There is a playfulness that shies away from being costumey — and it’s fit for a queen.

Saoirse Ronan: A

Saoirse Ronan'Mary Queen of Scots' film premiere, VIP Arrivals, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Carolina Herrera Same outfit as catwalk model *9878079r

Saoirse Ronan  Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

This is the battle of the queens — and we’re calling a draw. Ronan also finds the right balance between staying thematic to the film and being high fashion. The Edwardian neckline is really flattering on her, and it’s a perfect choice of hairstyle and earrings.

Kate Moss: C

Kate MossThe British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018

Kate Moss  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

She’s looking fantastic lately, but this outfit is a bit too party mom for our liking. She has one of the biggest fashion pedigrees; she can go way more conceptual than this.

Naomie Harris: B+

Naomie HarrisThe British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Miu Miu Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9731670ap and Anna Dello Russo

Naomie Harris  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Sixties throwback groovy cocktail dress looks cute on her. This could’ve easily looked like a Christmas ornament, but the lack of accessories and fresh makeup keep it tinsel-free.

