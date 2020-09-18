Lil Nas X, Zendaya, Jennifer Coolidge, Kiddy Smile, Megan Thee Stallion

Roger Kisby and Stephane Feugere/WWD

This season, fashion month is without its usual front row celeb fanfare. In remembrance, a look below at some of our recent favorites.

Russell Westbrook: 👏

Russell Westbrook in the front row at Sacai RTW Spring 2018

Russell Westbrook in the front row at Sacai RTW Spring 2018  Stephane Feugere/WWD

He’s a fashion veteran. He’s proven that he can pull off runway trends effortlessly, and this creative camouflage jumpsuit is a clear example. The Vans and the bandana bring the high fashion item back to everyday wear: He knows what he’s doing.

Lil Nas X: 😍

Lil Nas X in the front row at Tom Ford RTW Fall 2020

Lil Nas X in the front row at Tom Ford RTW Fall 2020  Roger Kisby/WWD

For Lil Nas X, a crushed velvet red leopard suit is another day at the office. In a very short time, the artist has been able to redefine men’s wear boundaries — and he’s killing it.

Kiddy Smile: 😍

Kiddy Smile in the front row at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2020

Kiddy Smile in the front row at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2020  Stephane Feugere/WWD

What’s not to love about a lime green tulle coat? Layering in all black underneath allows the coat to stand out, but then he grounded the entire effort with cowboy boots with metal detailing, creating the perfect tension.

Megan Thee Stallion: 😉

Megan Thee Stallion in the front row at Coach 1941 Spring 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion in the front row at Coach 1941 Spring 2020.  Stephane Feugere/WWD

The high boot, leather miniskirt and crop top give late Eighties vibes. The anime print on the T-shirt brings it to this decade, making the look feel current yet cool. And the mini handbag makes it trend right.

Zendaya:

Zendaya in the front row at Fendi Couture Fall 2019

Zendaya in the front row at Fendi Couture Fall 2019  Stephane Feugere/WWD

This head-turning ensemble shows a more grown up side of the multi-hyphenate. The form-sitting long-sleeve minidress fits her like a glove, and the subtle volumes of the sleeve work well with the oversize earrings and the metallic strapless pump.

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz:

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz in the front row at Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2020

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz in the front row at Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2020  Stephane Feugere/WWD

Like father, like daughter. The Kravitz duo oozes style, from his uber cool fitted suit and silk shirt to her chainmail top and faded jeans. They’d each be incredible on their own: together, we can’t handle it.

Jennifer Coolidge: 😵

Jennifer Coolidge in the front row at Loewe RTW Fall 2020

Jennifer Coolidge in the front row at Loewe RTW Fall 2020  Stephane Feugere/WWD

Coolidge is dressed to kill in this Femme Nikita leather trench paired with gradation sunglasses. The bend-and-snap star shows a dark, sleek mysterious side that we don’t often see but that really works for her.

Celebrity Style
