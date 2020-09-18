This season, fashion month is without its usual front row celeb fanfare. In remembrance, a look below at some of our recent favorites.

Russell Westbrook: 👏

He’s a fashion veteran. He’s proven that he can pull off runway trends effortlessly, and this creative camouflage jumpsuit is a clear example. The Vans and the bandana bring the high fashion item back to everyday wear: He knows what he’s doing.

Lil Nas X: 😍

For Lil Nas X, a crushed velvet red leopard suit is another day at the office. In a very short time, the artist has been able to redefine men’s wear boundaries — and he’s killing it.

Kiddy Smile: 😍

What’s not to love about a lime green tulle coat? Layering in all black underneath allows the coat to stand out, but then he grounded the entire effort with cowboy boots with metal detailing, creating the perfect tension.

Megan Thee Stallion: 😉

The high boot, leather miniskirt and crop top give late Eighties vibes. The anime print on the T-shirt brings it to this decade, making the look feel current yet cool. And the mini handbag makes it trend right.

Zendaya:

This head-turning ensemble shows a more grown up side of the multi-hyphenate. The form-sitting long-sleeve minidress fits her like a glove, and the subtle volumes of the sleeve work well with the oversize earrings and the metallic strapless pump.

Lenny and Zoë Kravitz:

Like father, like daughter. The Kravitz duo oozes style, from his uber cool fitted suit and silk shirt to her chainmail top and faded jeans. They’d each be incredible on their own: together, we can’t handle it.

Jennifer Coolidge: 😵

Coolidge is dressed to kill in this Femme Nikita leather trench paired with gradation sunglasses. The bend-and-snap star shows a dark, sleek mysterious side that we don’t often see but that really works for her.