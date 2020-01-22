The best and worst of the SAGs 2020.

Jennifer Lopez: B+

Normally strapless black gowns can be a little boring, but this works. The train and jewelry make this very old Hollywood glamour, while the hair feels modern. She brings sex appeal and class to a traditional ensemble. The studded handbag was a good move.

Jennifer Aniston: A-

Traditionally she always goes for black gowns, but this satin white column has golden-era vixen written all over it. It hugs her in all the right places — but a bit of a butterfly pasty would come in handy.

Charlize Theron: B

We don’t love how casual this feels: the cropped top shape feels more like a night out in Miami. The long skirt with a slit really helps matters — and we cannot forget about the ultimate glamour move of using bling to cover roots.

Reese Witherspoon: B-

This is very her: Southern Belle with a hint of ice skater is well within her repertoire. A little less bling would keep this more high fashion. The sleek one-side hairstyle feels very runway spring 2020: we approve.

Zoe Kravitz: A

The queen of the red carpet hits a home run once again, with this extremely ladylike orange number with contrasting high gloves. This feels really Audrey Hepburn. The square neckline gives a hard edge while the front bow is just the hint of tongue-in-cheek the look needs.

Margot Robbie: Fail

Tartan dresses work when playing a Scottish bride. But on top of that, when you add the tiered silhouette, it results in a Western courtesan ensemble.

Lupita Nyong’o: C

Lupita can make anything work — but she cannot pull this off. The concept of a dark floral is very difficult to wear without looking daytime casual. The white bandeau top is very flattering on her — and it’s the best part of the dress.

Gwendoline Christie: C+

This dress is perfect for when you know it’s going to be a boring night so you want to sneak in your friends. Also the hair: She looks like she’s on her way to a parent-teacher conference.