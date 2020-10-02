“Ratched,” the new Netflix show in which she stars, has Sarah Paulson back in the limelight — thank goodness. Though the pandemic robbed fashion fans of a press tour, the Paulson archives do not disappoint. Here, some of her most memorable looks.

Paulson is not afraid of high fashion. This is a total runway look: it’s a two-piece, hot pink voluminous gown that requires fashion knowhow to pull off. On someone else it could be a candy wrapper, but she makes this a chic statement.

This is another example of how versatile the actress can be — even with more avant-garde directional designers. The slicked back hair and red lip help ground the green leather skirt and fringe overlay top. To avoid the fashion victim syndrome, don’t try this at home.

A green neon PVC fringe column gown? Only Paulson can. The blonde hair and purple lip only add to the futuristic vibe. We love.

Are we drawn to this green retro gown because it reminds us of her looks in “Ratched?” Possibly. But we also love this more mature, sophisticated side to Paulson’s fashion personality. The deep emerald color and graphic elements suit her well, and the short bob is chic and simple.

This is an example of how to make a simple back dress into a fashion statement. The flat cargo pockets give it a utilitarian feel that exudes edginess, while the grosgrain ribbon belt gives it a softer touch. The extreme side-parted hair plays well with the angular and minimal elements of the ensemble.

Of all of these, this feels to us the more costume-y, with a goth undertone. The split personality of the gown feels on brand for the “American Horror Story” actress. It’s not our favorite from her, but she sets a high bar for herself.