The week’s best and worst.

Paris Hilton: A

These are scary, uncertain times — so there is something comforting about Paris Hilton still being Paris Hilton — and wearing the Nineties going-out dresses we know and love. Once a party girl, always a party girl.

Gigi Hadid: C-

The weather forecast predicts cloudy days ahead, with a chance of Smurfette-like showers. In the fashion week context, this might be OK, but in the real world it’s too weather-girl-gone-rogue.

Kanye West: B+

The boxy suede jacket has a Seventies vibe that feels really relevant right now, while the chunky sunglasses, statement necklace and combat suede boot read very modern, resulting in updated suburban dad chic.

Bella Hadid: D

Demi Moore called and wants her “Striptease” look back. As one of the leading models, there’s no need for the boardroom-ready look just yet.

Kim Kardashian: C

Daytime latex has been trending on the runways. It’s important to remember that, first, getting in and out of this requires a village — and second, you sweat buckets. Let’s be honest: daytime or not, she looks like a toffee.

Hailey Bieber: A-

We like taking an otherwise very sexy dress and pairing it with a cozy tonal knit to create something very effortless. The dove gray boot and bag not only work to maintain the color coordination, they also add to the effortless factor.

Nick Jonas: D

Pajama suits in general are not a good idea, unless this is your signature look. In this case, the pants work well with the sneaker, but things go awry with the wide lapeled strong-shouldered blazer and silk-fringed scarf. The result is overly Seventies porn impresario.

Rita Ora: C

The black-and-white two-tone with matching boots has a strong Cruella de Vil vibe. Unless she has 101 dalmatians at home, it’s lacking impact.