Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Kanye West

The week's best and worst.

Paris Hilton: A

Paris HiltonThe Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020

Paris Hilton  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

These are scary, uncertain times — so there is something comforting about Paris Hilton still being Paris Hilton — and wearing the Nineties going-out dresses we know and love. Once a party girl, always a party girl.

Gigi Hadid: C-

Gigi HadidOff-White show, After Party, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2020Wearing Louis Vuitton Same Outfit as catwalk model *10528595p

Gigi Hadid  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The weather forecast predicts cloudy days ahead, with a chance of Smurfette-like showers. In the fashion week context, this might be OK, but in the real world it’s too weather-girl-gone-rogue.

Kanye West: B+

Kanye WestYeezy show, After Party, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020

Kanye West  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The boxy suede jacket has a Seventies vibe that feels really relevant right now, while the chunky sunglasses, statement necklace and combat suede boot read very modern, resulting in updated suburban dad chic.

Bella Hadid: D

Bella HadidBella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Feb 2020Wearing Dilara Findikoglu

Bella Hadid  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Demi Moore called and wants her “Striptease” look back. As one of the leading models, there’s no need for the boardroom-ready look just yet.

Kim Kardashian: C

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West leaving a Sunday serviceKardashians and Kanye West out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020 Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10564689cz

Kim Kardashian West  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Daytime latex has been trending on the runways. It’s important to remember that, first, getting in and out of this requires a village — and second, you sweat buckets. Let’s be honest: daytime or not, she looks like a toffee.

Hailey Bieber: A-

Hailey BieberHailey Bieber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2020Wearing Bottega Veneta, Shoes By Amina Muaddi

Hailey Bieber  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

We like taking an otherwise very sexy dress and pairing it with a cozy tonal knit to create something very effortless. The dove gray boot and bag not only work to maintain the color coordination, they also add to the effortless factor.

Nick Jonas: D

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas. From left, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas attend the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire on in Beverly Hills, Calif2020 An Unforgettable Evening, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Feb 2020

Nick Jonas  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

Pajama suits in general are not a good idea, unless this is your signature look. In this case, the pants work well with the sneaker, but things go awry with the wide lapeled strong-shouldered blazer and silk-fringed scarf. The result is overly Seventies porn impresario.

Rita Ora: C

Rita OraRita Ora out and about at Gare Du Nord train station, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020

Rita Ora  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The black-and-white two-tone with matching boots has a strong Cruella de Vil vibe. Unless she has 101 dalmatians at home, it’s lacking impact.

