WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

In honor of her 30th birthday, a look at Selena Gomez’s style journey.

Selena Gomez , 2008 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

When you’re young and experimenting with fashion, anything goes. A romper layered over skinny jeans and a denim vest is definitely not a winning combination, but her cute attitude makes it playful. But don’t try this at home.

Selena Gomez, 2011 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hollywood vixen? This silk drapey number is very va-va-voom. The low cleavage and leg slit hint at sexiness but the overall effect reads extremely sophisticated.

Selena Gomez, 2012 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Unfortunately, this is a little too matronly for her. The gold lacy overlay is a bit rococo; as a top with jeans this would’ve worked but it’s too much all over. The hair and makeup are great, though.

Selena Gomez, 2013 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Here we can see Gomez growing up a bit and trying new looks. The cutout design with corset insert feels a little dated, but very playful at the time when she wore it. For the VMAs, though, this was another day at the office.

Selena Gomez, 2017 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now she’s having fun. The graphic corset, blonde hair, Western belt and cutout leather pants result in a harder yet chic look. It’s good to see her explore the different sides of her fashion persona.

Selena Gomez, 2022 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

High-fashion Selena is definitely a winner. The voluminous shoulder is perfectly balanced with the straight line of the dress and the slicked-back hair. And what’s not to love about a diamond choker?

Selena Gomez, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The feathered hair, red lip and smokey eye give off major Old Hollywood. White gowns with trails in general can look bridal. But the cutout bra top and black straps keep it away from wedding bells and into Met Gala territory.

Selena Gomez, 2015 Stephen Lovekin/Variety

Perhaps she was inspired by her good friend Britney Spears with this red vinyl dress. The shirt collar gives the dress a nice tension between nerd and rebel — but on Gomez the result is just cool girl.