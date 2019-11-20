The best and worst of the week:

Kacey Musgraves: C+

In the world of Willy Wonka, she would be the most delicious caramel toffee. But in the world of red carpet, this light brown silk jumpsuit unfortunately washes her out and does nothing to enhance her beauty.

Daniel Craig: C-

The choice is clear: Either you look steamy coming out of the water in a bathing suit — or you look sleek in a sartorial ensemble. What you don’t do is dress like a burrito to go.

Daniel Kaluuya: B-

This reads like a casual wedding ensemble, for when you’re saying your vows barefoot at sunset. On the red carpet it feels a bit out of place — but maybe he’s on the way.

Jonathan Groff: B-

The strong shoulder construction — plus turtleneck — is giving us Studio 54 vibes. Although the result is a little bit outdated, the look is flattering on him. The patent leather shoes are a bit too much.

Olivia Colman: C+

The skirt overlay feels very underwater goth adventure; it’s too costumey. In our mind, Colman can do no wrong — but this look is testing our limits.

Celine Dion: B+

This is so bad that it’s good. We are very used to Celine taking things to the limit — which softens the blow. On the bright side, this blue teddy bear moment is very huggable.

Rihanna: A-

As always, Rihanna nails it on the red carpet. This tuxedo robe is giving major vintage vibes — and on her, it is the ultimate evening choice. But on someone else, forget it. It would be the return of Morticia Addams.

Tracee Ellis Ross: D

Directional fashion is a dangerous game. This play on the power suit might work on the runway, but on Ross, it seems extremely unflattering. The excessive volumes drown her out.