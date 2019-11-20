Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, Celine Dion. and Daniel Craig

The best and worst of the week:

Kacey Musgraves: C+

Kacey Musgraves53rd Annual CMA Awards, Press Room, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Cushnie

Kacey Musgraves  AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In the world of Willy Wonka, she would be the most delicious caramel toffee. But in the world of red carpet, this light brown silk jumpsuit unfortunately washes her out and does nothing to enhance her beauty.

Daniel Craig: C-

Daniel Craig'Knives Out' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019

Daniel Craig  David Buchan/Shutterstock

The choice is clear: Either you look steamy coming out of the water in a bathing suit — or you look sleek in a sartorial ensemble. What you don’t do is dress like a burrito to go.

Daniel Kaluuya: B-

Daniel Kaluuya'Queen and Slim' film premiere, Arrivals, AFI Fest, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019Wearing Dior Men

Daniel Kaluuya  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This reads like a casual wedding ensemble, for when you’re saying your vows barefoot at sunset. On the red carpet it feels a bit out of place — but maybe he’s on the way.

Jonathan Groff: B-

Jonathan Groff'Frozen 2' film premiere, London, UK - 17 Nov 2019

Jonathan Groff  Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The strong shoulder construction — plus turtleneck — is giving us Studio 54 vibes. Although the result is a little bit outdated, the look is flattering on him. The patent leather shoes are a bit too much.

Olivia Colman: C+

Olivia Colman'The Crown' TV show, Season 3 gala screening, Arrivals, AFI Fest, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Nov 2019Wearing Prada

Olivia Colman  Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The skirt overlay feels very underwater goth adventure; it’s too costumey. In our mind, Colman can do no wrong — but this look is testing our limits.

Celine Dion: B+

Celine DionCeline Dion out and about, New York, USA - 13 Nov 2019Wearing Max Mara Same Outfit as catwalk model *10113148bc

Celine Dion  Broadimage/Shutterstock

This is so bad that it’s good. We are very used to Celine taking things to the limit — which softens the blow. On the bright side, this blue teddy bear moment is very huggable.

Rihanna: A-

Rihanna'Queen and Slim' film premiere, Arrivals, AFI Fest, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019Wearing John Galliano, Vintage

Rihanna  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As always, Rihanna nails it on the red carpet. This tuxedo robe is giving major vintage vibes — and on her, it is the ultimate evening choice. But on someone else, forget it. It would be the return of Morticia Addams.

Tracee Ellis Ross: D

Tracee Ellis Ross'Queen and Slim' film premiere, Arrivals, AFI Fest, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2019Wearing JW Anderson Same Outfit as catwalk model *10411758ak

Tracee Ellis Ross  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Directional fashion is a dangerous game. This play on the power suit might work on the runway, but on Ross, it seems extremely unflattering. The excessive volumes drown her out.

