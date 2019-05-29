Michael Fassbender: B+

Monochromatic navy is super chic, and really fits him well. He has an athletic build, and the cropped jacket accentuates that. The newsboy hat normally would be a little affected, but he pulls it off, letting the ginger beard have its own moment, which is as much ginger as we can take.

Sophie Turner: B-

The glam, when paired with the futuristic crop top, gives her an alien-meets-killer-robot vibe. The high-waisted jeans really work on her, though, showcasing her toned figure.

Alex Rodriguez: D

The tonal beige zip-up sweater and khakis combo is our version of hell — and perfect for an Amagansett mother of three sneaking out for a 2 p.m. rosé. Paging all the Goop fanatics — this look is right up your alley.

Taylor Swift: C-

This floral minidress with a built-in kangaroo pouch is a little depressing — and unflattering. Not that we needed another strike, but the coordinated shoe is yet another fatal blow.

Ben Affleck: C-

America — and Ben Affleck, it seems — runs on Dunkin’, and perhaps a little too much. He would benefit from more sharply tailored pieces and a darker palette. As unbelievable as it sounds, we are longing for the days of him in the Batman tights and cape.

Olivia Wilde: C

There is something a little bit schizophrenic about this look: the leopard top with heavy eye shadow is ready for a night out, while the maxi voluminous skirt seems perfect for an interpretive dance performance. And the kooky artist vibe wins out with the help of the dance teacher shoe.

Mariah Carey: B

Mariah Carey is in her own lane. We’re never expecting anything different. And in a way, it’s comforting to see she still believes in tight compression black dresses with big cleavage. But the nude fishnets and peep-toe lace stilettos are too much — even for Mariah.

James McAvoy: B+

The thick beard, bit of silver streaks in the hair and burgundy knit polo that hugs him in all the right places is a recipe for hot daddy. The tight jeans, though, are too long and the biker boot feels completely out of place. He should also keep the phone in the back pocket.