Michael Fassbender: B+

Michael FassbenderMichael Fassbender out and about, London, UK - 22 May 2019

Michael Fassbender  Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Monochromatic navy is super chic, and really fits him well. He has an athletic build, and the cropped jacket accentuates that. The newsboy hat normally would be a little affected, but he pulls it off, letting the ginger beard have its own moment, which is as much ginger as we can take.

Sophie Turner: B-

Sophie TurnerSophie Turner out and about, London, UK - 22 May 2019Wearing Louis Vuitton

Sophie Turner  Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The glam, when paired with the futuristic crop top, gives her an alien-meets-killer-robot vibe. The high-waisted jeans really work on her, though, showcasing her toned figure.

Alex Rodriguez: D

Alex RodriguezAlex Rodriguez out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 24 May 2019

Alex Rodriguez  REX/Shutterstock

The tonal beige zip-up sweater and khakis combo is our version of hell — and perfect for an Amagansett mother of three sneaking out for a 2 p.m. rosé. Paging all the Goop fanatics — this look is right up your alley.

Taylor Swift: C-

Taylor Swift out and about in Paris, France - 25 May 2019Wearing Self-Portrait

Taylor Swift  Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock

This floral minidress with a built-in kangaroo pouch is a little depressing — and unflattering. Not that we needed another strike, but the coordinated shoe is yet another fatal blow.

Ben Affleck: C-

Ben AffleckBen Affleck out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 May 2019

Ben Affleck  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

America — and Ben Affleck, it seems — runs on Dunkin’, and perhaps a little too much. He would benefit from more sharply tailored pieces and a darker palette. As unbelievable as it sounds, we are longing for the days of him in the Batman tights and cape.

Olivia Wilde: C

Olivia WildeOlivia Wilde out and about, New York, USA - 22 May 2019

Olivia Wilde  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

There is something a little bit schizophrenic about this look: the leopard top with heavy eye shadow is ready for a night out, while the maxi voluminous skirt seems perfect for an interpretive dance performance. And the kooky artist vibe wins out with the help of the dance teacher shoe.

Mariah Carey: B

Mariah CareyMaria Carey out and about, London, UK - 27 May 2019

Mariah Carey  Palace Lee/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey is in her own lane. We’re never expecting anything different. And in a way, it’s comforting to see she still believes in tight compression black dresses with big cleavage. But the nude fishnets and peep-toe lace stilettos are too much — even for Mariah.

James McAvoy: B+

James McAvoyJames McAvoy out and about, London, UK - 22 May 2019

James McAvoy  Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The thick beard, bit of silver streaks in the hair and burgundy knit polo that hugs him in all the right places is a recipe for hot daddy. The tight jeans, though, are too long and the biker boot feels completely out of place. He should also keep the phone in the back pocket.

