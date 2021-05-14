WWD Report Card: Studio 54 Fever Hits Again

Fairchild Archive/Penske Media

Inspired by the new Netflix series “Halston,” a look at the Studio 54 fashion that the designer defined.

Grace Jones: 5
Picture it: opening night of Studio 54 — April 27, 1977. Glamazon Grace Jones struts into the venue in a breathtaking cape dress with thigh-high leg slit and a charisma that dominates the room.

Grace Jones attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.

Grace Jones attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.  Nick Machalaba/WWD

Willi Smith: 4.5
Smith’s era of New York City was all about personal style and do-it-yourself fashion, and the designer mixture of men’s wear heritage pieces like the bowler hat and plaid foulard mixed with a high-waisted jean and white button-up T-shirt is pure downtown cool.

Designer Willi Smith attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.

Designer Willi Smith attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.  Nick Machalaba/WWD

Cher: 4
We always expect a lot of glitz from Cher, but she’s fully embodying ’70s effortless chic with fedora hat included. We would’ve loved to have had a bit of a Bob Mackie situation here as well.

Cher attend the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.

Cher attend the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.  Nick Machalaba/WWD

Peggy Geller: 5
Yes, please Peggy Geller! There is nothing more Studio 54 than body hugging high-waisted metallic pants and a feather boa, not to mention the blonde curls and red lip. A pair of roller skates are all that’s missing.

Peggy Geller attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.

Peggy Geller attends the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.  Nick Machalaba/WWD

Liza Minnelli: 4
What do you wear to the Halston-hosted 1 a.m. breakfast disco party following the premiere of your latest movie? An ethereal, sheer drapey tunic over matching pants, from the namesake designer. And the metallic clutch and strappy sandal are ’70s perfection.

Liza Minnelli touches up her make-up during Halston's 1,000 guest 1 a.m. breakfast-disco party at Studio 54, following the premiere of Minnelli's new movie .

Liza Minnelli touches up her make-up during Halston’s 1,000 guest 1 a.m. breakfast-disco party at Studio 54, following the premiere of Minnelli’s new movie .  Lynn Karlin/WWD

Bianca Jagger: 4
Studio 54 queen and Halston muse Bianca Jagger was known for her dramatic entrances and her love of white Halston gowns. Nothing compares to her white horse entrance, but this white dove accessory and heart-shaped handbag are also legendary.

Bianca Jagger attends Halston's disco bash at Studio 54 on December 12, 1977 in New York.

Bianca Jagger attends Halston’s disco bash at Studio 54 on December 12, 1977 in New York.  Guy Marineau/WWD

Waiters: 5
In order to get into Studio 54, you had to be either famous, or extremely creative with your dressing. This basketball uniform tuxedo hybrid with bold face makeup worn by the wait staff became famous in its own right — and was a guide for how to create an incredible night-out experience.

Waiters at the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977.

Waiters at the opening of nightclub Studio 54 in New York City on April 27, 1977. 

Halston: 5
The white tuxedo with black shirt became the iconic look of John Travolta in “Saturday Night Fever,” but Halston’s version with a black turtleneck was equally legendary — and feels very relevant now.

Catherine Guinness and Halston attend a party at Studio 54 in New York City on June 13, 1978.

Catherine Guinness and Halston attend a party at Studio 54 in New York City on June 13, 1978.  Darleen Rubin/WWD

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus