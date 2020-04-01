Report Card

Looking back at the best of the Fifties and Sixties, decades of true Hollywood glamour when it came to fashion.

Elizabeth Taylor: A-

Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband producer Mike Todd are seen at the Hotel Continental, Paris, at night on during the annual ball given by the American Community of Paris on the occasion of St. Valentine's DayMike Todd with Elizabeth Taylor, Paris, France

Elizabeth Taylor with her husband Mike Todd, 1958.  Pierre Godot/AP/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Taylor was the Hollywood queen of these decades — and dressed the part. Although her fashion never disappointed, the jewelry was a key contributing factor. In this 1958 Parisian moment, an exquisite crown and chandelier earrings — fit for a queen — are the perfect example.

Marlon Brando: A

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885310j)Marlon BrandoThe Wild One - 1953Director: Laslo BenedekColumbiaUSAFilm PortraitComedyL'Equipée sauvage

Marlon Brando, “The Wild One,” 1953.  Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hollywood’s bad boy created a timeless legacy for many actors to come. His character in “The Wild One,” featuring the Perfecto jacket and fitted jeans, is still the look of choice for the heartthrob, on and off the screen.

Audrey Hepburn: A+

Audrey Hepburn, Anthony Perkins Hollywood actress Audrey Hepburn, wife of French actor-director Mel Ferrer, and American actor Anthony Perkins walk together, at Rome's Fiumicino "Leonardo Da Vinci" airport, as they met when they descended from a plane that brought them to Rome from Paris. They are both on their way to attend an annual film festival at the famed resort Taormina, on the last coast of SicilyAudrey Hepburn and Anthony Perkins, Rome, Italy

Audrey Hepburn with Anthony Perkins, 1963.  Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock

Without any doubt, Hepburn is the ultimate fashion “It” girl from this list, with an incredible pedigree and who through her life collaborated with Hubert de Givenchy. What’s not to love from this minimalistic yet ultra-chic travel look, that she wore arriving in the Rome airport in 1963? White gloves, matching hat and ballerina flats — we are all in.

Cary Grant: B+

Actor Cary Grant Arriving At London Airport - 1959 Actor Cary Grant Arriving At London Airport - 1959

Cary Grant, 1959.  ANL/Shutterstock

Where would George Clooney be without Cary Grant? Grant was the ultimate poster boy for perfectly tailored gray suits with high-waisted pants and matching tie. Often imitated, never duplicated, he is still the most elegantly dressed leading man from that era.

Marilyn Monroe: A-

Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Snap/Shutterstock (390877nm)FILM STILLS OF 'NIAGARA' WITH 1953, MARILYN MONROE, DRESS, RED DRESS, FULL LENGTH, HAND BEHIND HEAD, SEXY IN 1953VARIOUS

Marilyn Monroe in “Niagara,” 1953.  Snap/Shutterstock

The sex symbol who revolutionized the Fifties and Sixties had a very well-crafted fashion style. This look from the movie “Niagara” is a clear example. The wavy, short bleach blonde hair, the hoop earrings, and formfitting dress with generous cleavage were some of her signatures. What was great about her style was that if you wear it today, it’s still amazing — it’s timeless.

Paul Newman: A-

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kobal/Shutterstock (5867603b)Paul NewmanPaul Newman - 1958Portrait

Paul Newman, 1958.  Kobal/Shutterstock

He defined all-American style — a touch of boy-next-door mixed with preppy and varsity were the dominating influences. He had a love for fast cars that led him to an incredible legacy with luxury watches, which has elevated him to icon status in that market as well.

James Dean: A

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Floyd Mc Carty/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884347e)James DeanJames Dean - 1955Warner BrosPortraitRebel Without A Cause

James Dean, “Rebel Without a Cause,” 1955.  Floyd Mc Carty/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Rebel Without a Cause” defined a generation, and created a look for that misunderstood leading man. The cropped jacket, white T-shirt with Levi’s and biker boots worked perfectly for his character on screen and off. And the hair was perfect, too.

Steve McQueen: A+

American actor Steve McQueen standing indoors, December 12, 1966. McQueen is dressed in a double breasted suit, a white button down shirt, and a paisley tie.American actor Steve McQueen standing indoors, December 12, 1966

Steve McQueen, 1966.  Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

This double-breasted, sharply tailored ensemble was one of the many sides of the multifaceted actor. He would look deadly cool in a Baracuta jacket and a pair of khakis or a racing leather jumpsuit on top of a motorcycle. He had a huge range of dress and embodied style with everything he did.

