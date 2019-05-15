Charles Melton, Yara Shahidi, Bel Powley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Wilde

Charles Melton, Yara Shahidi, Bel Powley, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Wilde

The best and the worst of the week:

Olivia Wilde: C+

Olivia Wilde'Booksmart' film premiere, Arrivals, Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 13 May 2019 Wearing Dundas

Olivia Wilde  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The monochrome in such a bold color reads very Elvis meets matador meets Teletubby. The blazer embellishments aren’t helping matters — but the sartorial effort fits her figure well.

Bel Powley: B-

Bel PowleyBritish Academy Television Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 12 May 2019Wearing Brock Collection

Bel Powley  Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

If her objective was to scare us, mission accomplished. The gothy lip and Wednesday Addams hairstyle with the Jane Austen-esque gown results in a new version of “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.”

James Norton: B

James NortonBritish Academy Television Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 12 May 2019

James Norton  Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

The main thing here is that the jacket is a little too short, and the button stand is uncomfortably too high. But everything else is fine — it’s just a little boring. He has the look of the kind of guy you bring home to your mother.

Benedict Cumberbatch: B

Benedict CumberbatchBritish Academy Television Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 12 May 2019

Benedict Cumberbatch  Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

The story of the incredibly shrinking head! The buzz cut, with the powerful shoulders, create a slightly humorous visual. The navy blazer with the black shawl lapel feels timeless and continental. We cannot wait until his hair grows back.

Charles Melton: B+

Charles Melton'The Sun Is Also A Star' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 May 2019

Charles Melton  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The hunk status is being reinforced by the wavy, statuesque, flowing hair and the form-fitting blazer, with a touch of chain exposed. Although the look feels a little uninspired, the perfect fit really helps matters.

Yara Shahidi: C+

Yara Shahidi'The Sun Is Also A Star' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 13 May 2019

Yara Shahidi  Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

This is what happens when you leave your house in a rush: you forget to take your jeans off (and your striped sweater is still hanging on). Neon pumps are always a mood-lifter — but not enough in this case.

Will Poulter: B-

Will PoulterBritish Academy Television Awards, VIP Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 12 May 2019

Will Poulter  James Veysey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

When aiming for hunky leading man status, a powerful shoulder construction that creates a v-shape is a must. In this case, the sadly exaggerated long sleeves read more car dealership airdancer.

Naomi Scott: D

Naomi Scott'Aladdin' film premiere, London, UK - 09 May 2019Wearing Burberry, Custom

Naomi Scott  Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Is this a red carpet gown or are you just happy to see us? The “Aladdin” star channels the fantastical nature of the film with the metallic floral embellishments, but the strange droopy layer is unflattering and confusing.

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus