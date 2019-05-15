The best and the worst of the week:

Olivia Wilde: C+

The monochrome in such a bold color reads very Elvis meets matador meets Teletubby. The blazer embellishments aren’t helping matters — but the sartorial effort fits her figure well.

Bel Powley: B-

If her objective was to scare us, mission accomplished. The gothy lip and Wednesday Addams hairstyle with the Jane Austen-esque gown results in a new version of “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.”

James Norton: B

The main thing here is that the jacket is a little too short, and the button stand is uncomfortably too high. But everything else is fine — it’s just a little boring. He has the look of the kind of guy you bring home to your mother.

Benedict Cumberbatch: B

The story of the incredibly shrinking head! The buzz cut, with the powerful shoulders, create a slightly humorous visual. The navy blazer with the black shawl lapel feels timeless and continental. We cannot wait until his hair grows back.

Charles Melton: B+

The hunk status is being reinforced by the wavy, statuesque, flowing hair and the form-fitting blazer, with a touch of chain exposed. Although the look feels a little uninspired, the perfect fit really helps matters.

Yara Shahidi: C+

This is what happens when you leave your house in a rush: you forget to take your jeans off (and your striped sweater is still hanging on). Neon pumps are always a mood-lifter — but not enough in this case.

Will Poulter: B-

When aiming for hunky leading man status, a powerful shoulder construction that creates a v-shape is a must. In this case, the sadly exaggerated long sleeves read more car dealership airdancer.

Naomi Scott: D

Is this a red carpet gown or are you just happy to see us? The “Aladdin” star channels the fantastical nature of the film with the metallic floral embellishments, but the strange droopy layer is unflattering and confusing.