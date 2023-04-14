×
 
WWD Report Card: The Taylor Swift Tour Looks

A closer look at the many sequins onstage for the "Eras" tour.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Corset bodysuits with knee-high boots have become the performer’s uniform. But the crystallization and coloring give this an underwater mermaid look, making it very on-trend for what’s happening on the red carpet. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Inventive ways of showing the body are dominating fashion right now. In this case, the black sequins with the red snake design plus transparency is giving her a hard edge. The one leg is an extreme take on a high slit. She reads as head boss and in control — in all areas of her life. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This is glam folk, in which you match your guitar to your dress. The long top coat, still in sequins, with burgundy to black gradation, keeps the high glam quotient. Her signature red lip and bangs show a softer side. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift John Medina/Getty Images

No pants, no problem — it’s the biggest trend of the season. The silver allover sequins of the double-breasted jacket and boots are giving some early ’80s vibes. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This is the most fun of all the outfits. What’s not to love about a flapper dress in metallic gold? There is a bit of a Paco Rabanne reference happening here with the metallic fringes, but it’s obviously the best look to shake it off in. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Things get tricky here. Yes, the miniskirt and the crop top are Gen Z favorites, but the flame-shaped cutouts in red sequins scream Disney on Ice — far from ideal. 

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

An edgy flapper moment! This fringe bedazzled bodysuit shows a darker side of Swift. A different, more dramatic hairstyle would’ve enhanced the edge here, but Swift loves a classic blowout with bangs — and we don’t want to get in her way. 

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

