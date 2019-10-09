Shia gets it right with a high-fashion martial arts look while Angelina is lost in her orchid top. This week’s report card is in.

Angelina Jolie: C

This multitiered camisole looks more like a supermarket orchid than a “Maleficent”-worthy wardrobe choice. The windswept hair is distracting — we prefer sleek on her, especially when she’s dressed as a walking plant.

Julia Roberts: A-

This throwback to the polka-dot number from “Pretty Woman” has us suddenly craving a Nineties movie marathon. Normally we don’t love a white-on-white accessory, but it works here.

Christina Aguilera: C-

Morticia Addams wants her dress back. The lace-up details gives her a good Goth edge, that’s for sure. But the strands of fake hair downgrade the outfit. A sharp bob would compliment the bangs and give it a more continental look.

Charlize Theron: C+

We’ve been big fans of her new bowl haircut, but it’s not working with this monastical look. The light gray color washes her out — and let’s hope that one-hand leather glove has functional purposes, because as a styling trick it’s a bit of an overkill.

Shia LeBeouf: B+

The whole outfit is very high-fashion martial arts instructor — which we mean as a compliment. The white undershirt and socks are so cheesy that they’re perfect.

Will Smith: B-

This makes us really miss the “Fresh Prince” days. He looks good for 51, but this juvenile suit does nothing to elevate his style. A more timeless look would make him look A-list.

Jaden Smith: B+

He’s always been very confident in his style, and it shows. The high-fashion black suit not only fits him perfectly, it also creates the perfect backdrop for his red hair and tie-dye silk neck scarf. It looks great on him, but don’t try this at home.

Eddie Redmayne: C-



Dressing like a chicken Milanese is never a good idea when you have ginger tendencies. The Seventies may be trending, but this allover velvet suit with matching tie is an unfortunate choice for him.