Shia LaBeouf, Jaden Smith, Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, and Eddie Redmayne

Shia LaBeouf, Jaden Smith, Charlize Theron, Angelina Jolie, and Eddie Redmayne

Shutterstock/Courtesy

Shia gets it right with a high-fashion martial arts look while Angelina is lost in her orchid top. This week’s report card is in.

Angelina Jolie: C

Angelina Jolie'Maleficent - Mistress Of Evil' film photocall, Rome, Italy - 07 Oct 2019

Angelina Jolie  Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

This multitiered camisole looks more like a supermarket orchid than a “Maleficent”-worthy wardrobe choice. The windswept hair is distracting — we prefer sleek on her, especially when she’s dressed as a walking plant.

Julia Roberts: A-

Julia RobertsVeuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Arrivals, Will Rogers State Park, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Oct 2019Wearing Michael Kors

Julia Roberts  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

This throwback to the polka-dot number from “Pretty Woman” has us suddenly craving a Nineties movie marathon. Normally we don’t love a white-on-white accessory, but it works here.

Christina Aguilera: C-

Christina Aguilera'The Addams Family' film premiere, Arrivals, Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019Wearing Tom Ford

Christina Aguilera  Shutterstock

Morticia Addams wants her dress back. The lace-up details gives her a good Goth edge, that’s for sure. But the strands of fake hair downgrade the outfit. A sharp bob would compliment the bangs and give it a more continental look.

Charlize Theron: C+

Charlize Theron'The Addams Family' film premiere, Arrivals, Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019Wearing Dior same outfit as catwalk model *10421926bl

Charlize Theron  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

We’ve been big fans of her new bowl haircut, but it’s not working with this monastical look. The light gray color washes her out — and let’s hope that one-hand leather glove has functional purposes, because as a styling trick it’s a bit of an overkill.

Shia LeBeouf: B+

Shia LaBeoufAmazon Studios' 'Honey Boy' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 06 Oct 2019Wearing Gucci

Shia LaBeouf  Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

The whole outfit is very high-fashion martial arts instructor — which we mean as a compliment. The white undershirt and socks are so cheesy that they’re perfect.

Will Smith: B-

Will Smith'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019

Will Smith  Broadimage/Shutterstock

This makes us really miss the “Fresh Prince” days. He looks good for 51, but this juvenile suit does nothing to elevate his style. A more timeless look would make him look A-list.

Jaden Smith: B+

Jaden Smith'Gemini Man' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Oct 2019

Jaden Smith  Broadimage/Shutterstock

He’s always been very confident in his style, and it shows. The high-fashion black suit not only fits him perfectly, it also creates the perfect backdrop for his red hair and tie-dye silk neck scarf. It looks great on him, but don’t try this at home.

Eddie Redmayne: C-

Eddie Redmayne'The Aeronauts' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 07 Oct 2019

Eddie Redmayne  Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Dressing like a chicken Milanese is never a good idea when you have ginger tendencies. The Seventies may be trending, but this allover velvet suit with matching tie is an unfortunate choice for him.

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus