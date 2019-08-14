WWD Report Card: Teenage Nightmares

KJ Apa: B-

KJ ApaTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019

KJ Apa  Broadimage/Shutterstock

He gets points for channeling Eighties Miami Vice. But gingers and pastels work best in “The Little Mermaid.”

Maddie Ziegler: C+

Maddie ZieglerTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019Wearing Chanel

Maddie Ziegler  Broadimage/Shutterstock

There is something medical Teletubby about this. The blazer reads too close to a robe. It would look amazing over a white bikini.

Zendaya: A-

ZendayaTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019Wearing Jacquemus same outfit as catwalk model *10320649bs

Zendaya  Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

A dream come true. She is nailing it with this modern, preppy take — this is the perfect look for this outing. It’s playful and young yet super cool.

Noah Centineo: D

Noah CentineoTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019

Noah Centineo  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

He basically just walked out a time machine from the early Aughts. He needs to crawl back in.

Taylor Swift: C-

Taylor SwiftTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019Wearing Versace

Taylor Swift  Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

We don’t know how she was able to channel a Miami MILF — if that was her intention then kudos! She succeeded. And the lace bra underneath it all is the last nail in the coffin.

Chloe and Halle Bailey: B+

Chloe Bailey and Halle BaileyTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019Chloe Wearing Jonathan Simkhai Halle Wearing Jonathan Simkhai, Top Wearing Zimmermann, Trousers, Shoes by Aldo

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

This works perfectly together as a unit, with Chloe sporting more of a Seventies disco number, while Halle is channeling desert Princess Leia with the hair and harem pants.

Gregg Sulkin: D

Gregg SulkinTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019

Gregg Sulkin  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

At first glance, Sulkin looks like he escaped from being a fashion nurse at a mental institution. This outfit is not making us feel any better.

John Stamos: C

John StamosTeen Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Aug 2019

John Stamos 

It’s been proven that the hot factor of Stamos does not decrease with age — but this white Snuggie of a suit is really challenging our fantasies.

