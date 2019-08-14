WWD Report Card: Teenage Nightmares

Why Taylor Swift why!
KJ Apa: B-
He gets points for channeling Eighties Miami Vice. But gingers and pastels work best in “The Little Mermaid.”
Maddie Ziegler: C+
Zendaya: A-
A dream come true. She is nailing it with this modern, preppy take — this is the perfect look for this outing. It’s playful and young yet super cool.
Noah Centineo: D
He basically just walked out a time machine from the early Aughts. He needs to crawl back in.
Taylor Swift: C-
We don’t know how she was able to channel a Miami MILF — if that was her intention then kudos! She succeeded. And the lace bra underneath it all is the last nail in the coffin.
Chloe and Halle Bailey: B+
This works perfectly together as a unit, with Chloe sporting more of a Seventies disco number, while Halle is channeling desert Princess Leia with the hair and harem pants.
Gregg Sulkin: D
John Stamos: C
It’s been proven that the hot factor of Stamos does not decrease with age — but this white Snuggie of a suit is really challenging our fantasies.