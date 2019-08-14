WWD Report Card: Teenage Nightmares

Why Taylor Swift why!

KJ Apa: B-



He gets points for channeling Eighties Miami Vice. But gingers and pastels work best in “The Little Mermaid.”

Maddie Ziegler: C+

There is something medical Teletubby about this. The blazer reads too close to a robe. It would look amazing over a white bikini.

Zendaya: A-

A dream come true. She is nailing it with this modern, preppy take — this is the perfect look for this outing. It’s playful and young yet super cool.

Noah Centineo: D

He basically just walked out a time machine from the early Aughts. He needs to crawl back in.

Taylor Swift: C-

We don’t know how she was able to channel a Miami MILF — if that was her intention then kudos! She succeeded. And the lace bra underneath it all is the last nail in the coffin.

Chloe and Halle Bailey: B+

This works perfectly together as a unit, with Chloe sporting more of a Seventies disco number, while Halle is channeling desert Princess Leia with the hair and harem pants.

Gregg Sulkin: D

At first glance, Sulkin looks like he escaped from being a fashion nurse at a mental institution. This outfit is not making us feel any better.

John Stamos: C

It’s been proven that the hot factor of Stamos does not decrease with age — but this white Snuggie of a suit is really challenging our fantasies.