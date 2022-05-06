WWD Report Card: The Best (and Worst) of the Met Gala

A look at the standout fashion moments from the Met Gala 2022.

Blake Lively Lexie Moreland/WWD

Blake Lively: 4

This kind of strapless, corset-y, full skirt gown feels expected from her because she’s worn this silhouette before at the Met Gala. But the Lady Liberty reference with Art Deco designs and the copper patina color work very well together. The crown feels a little too much — but again, the Met has become a bit of a costume party.

Alicia Keys Lexie Moreland/WWD

Alicia Keys: 5

Keys was one of the most on-theme of the evening — it’s not so much Gilded Age style, but it’s very much a love letter to New York City during that time period. It’s very sculptural and festive from the front, but the cape with the embellished skyline is where the look really delivers.

Glenn Close Lexie Moreland/WWD

Glenn Close: 5

The Pierpaolo Pink ensemble with embroidered drama cape is the perfect choice for someone like Close, who can become larger than life on the red carpet. Although she looked incredible and can easily pull it off, this shade has become too ubiquitous. Consider the closet door closed on this pink.

Kodi Smit McPhee Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kodi Smit-McPhee: 2

On someone as young and fresh-faced as him, the required white tie would look doll-like. That said, this jean-looking pant, white shirt and red gloves go too far in the other direction. A colorful suit ensemble might’ve been the right compromise.

Kylie Jenner Christopher Polk/Variety

Kylie Jenner: 1

Is Kylie Jenner getting married on the red carpet at the Met? This bridal ensemble from the Off-White runway has an obvious cool factor, but feels totally wrong for a Gilded Age dress code event.

Christine Baransk Christopher Polk/Variety

Christine Baranski: 5

Is there anything cooler than turning 70 at your first Met Gala? Baranski looks perfect in this gender-fluid Thom Browne white tie with a white corset built in. Baranski and Browne are the perfect pairing. And the sunglasses give it a movie star finishing touch.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Christopher Polk/Variety

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: 4.5

The silhouette is very Old Hollywood siren, and the trail with the 3D floral embroidery enhances the wow effect of the look. Wade is the ideal companion in this double-breasted white suit, and he can easily pull off the shirtless trend that Timothée Chalamet started at the Oscars.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: 4

The night’s most talked about couple also happened to be one of the best dressed. Kardashian was the epitome of glamour in Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress, while Davidson looked the most polished he ever has, in Dior. And while this was brilliant, there is only one Marilyn Monroe.