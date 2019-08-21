The celebs are out and about in their summer casual best — and we’re here to issue the grades.

Ashley Tisdale: D

Only in the Hollywood bubble can this outfit exist. A winter beanie paired with a summery white t-shirt and denim cutoffs is just another day at the office for an L.A. starlet.

Kiefer Sutherland: Fail

This is like something Mick Jagger would wear. The difference? Mick Jagger is a rock icon — and Kiefer Sutherland is in a “24” fashion nightmare. Please don’t bring us with you.

Shia LaBeouf: B+

The cropped pant with a white sock and sneaker hints toward indie skater, but the real message is on the fitted, buttoned-up polo, which reads more boxer off duty.

Gigi Hadid: B-

It’s nearly there, but the dark sneakers throw it off. The uneven hem of the shorts give it a more punk, DIY feel that works with her fashion cred. The statement pendant and gold chains are very summer holiday — but the oversize aviators are taking over her face.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: C

Everything was working, from the camo jacket to the athletic shorts and high-tech monster bike — until the croc slip-on sneakers terminated the outfit. There is not a single occasion these sneakers would work in — they need to be thrown into the fire.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber: A- for her, D for him

This cherry-print number is the perfect summer dress — and the furry slip-ons, although they are a little bit passé, are still a great accessory. Things turn south really quickly with her husband’s take on Avril Lavigne’s 2002 Sk8er Boi vibe. He’s trying to look like he doesn’t care, but it’s coming across as trying too hard.

Dakota Johnson: B+

This black T-shirt dress is a well-executed take on a summer basic. The chunky black sneaker and oversize sunglasses really help finish the look, and continue her message of cool, edgy, effortless fashion.