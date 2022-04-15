WWD Report Card: The Elizabeth Holmes Look of ‘The Dropout’

A look at the very chaotic fashion choices of Elizabeth Holmes as seen portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in “The Dropout.”

Running: 2

We all knew the kids in college who were always running between things — they never had it together. At this point in time, the dad sneaker had yet to become cool, but in today’s aesthetic, she could be a member of the Lululemon tribe.

Beige suit: 1

This is a clear example of how sad business dressing was in the early Aughts. The beige ensemble does nothing to inspire confidence, and fails to empower her.

Navy tank top: 2

Another example of Y2K fashion gone wrong, from the sad whiskering details on the jeans to the ratty tank top pulled from the dirty laundry drawer. However, the hair is perfectly messed to suit the outfit.

White tank top: 2

The casual sweater tied around the waist and old tank top reads effortless summer camp rather than CEO touring her new office space.

Black suit: 3

The transformation into tech CEO seems complete, with a sharp tailored suit, hair pulled back and the red lipstick — all clear signs of fruitful funding round. And to round things out, her signature green juice.

Patagonia vest: 3.5

The Patagonia vest, the uniform of Silicon Valley. When paired with the white dress shirt and black khakis, the look conveys she has joined the club.

Black turtleneck: 4

In the ultimate homage to Steve Jobs, she opts for a black turtleneck, to gain equity as the ultimate tech CEO. The chunky statement watch only enhances her newfound status.

Dress: 3.5

The asymmetrical black dress is pretty cute, and the chunky watch keeps things casual. But even when dressed up, she still has a disheveled quality to her style. She may be in her early 20s, but she’s still running a company — and needs to pull it together.