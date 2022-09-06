WWD Report Card: Are You Seeing the Fashion Out of Venice?

Tilda Swinton is seen during the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton: 4

Wearing head-to-toe white Chanel to eat a color-coordinated ice cream cone? Of course. When it comes to Tilda Swinton, the level of sophistication is unmatched. Who ever thought eating ice cream could look so chic?

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “Bones and All” red carpet. Andreas Rentz/ Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith: 5

This is giving off Britney Spears at the VMAs, but a couture take. The head-turning denim gown is far from casual and she looks beautiful, sexy and elegant. The blue eye shadow is the ideal accent for this flawless effort.

Tessa Thompson attends the “Bardo” red carpet. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson: 3.5

Carrying your bed sheets on the red carpet is never a good idea, but the construction of this cocoon also gives science fiction vibes, making the whole effort rather fun. The matching tights and heels are very of the now. And in case you don’t see it, there is a handbag there as well.

Timothee Chalamet attends the “Bones and All” red carpet. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet: 5

Probably the most talked-about outfit of the Venice Film Festival to date, this one-of-a-kind red number is another successful collaboration with friend and designer Haider Ackermann. Chalamet gets extra points for constantly pushing menswear boundaries.

Maude Apatow attends the “Bones and All” red carpet. John Phillips/Getty Images

Maude Apatow: 5

This is the best we’ve ever seen her. The retro movie star hairstyle is flattering on her and the figure-skimming corset together with the floor-sweeping skirt are classic with a touch of seductive danger.

Cate Blanchett attends the “Tar” red carpet. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett: 2

This is basically a goth flower vase come to life. Surrealism is fine, but this is too literal. The real flowers embellished jumpsuit raises a question about the health of the buds — where is their water?

Taylor Russell attends the “Bones and All” red carpet. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Taylor Russell: 4

She looks gorgeous, but one wonders if she’s uncomfortable — does the front of the skirt need to be carried? Regardless of the logistics, the dress is cool and there’s drama in the glove and the slicked-back glam.

Chris Pine attends the photocall for “Don’t Worry Darling.” Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Chris Pine: 1

Some old preppy ghost washed up from Cape Cod has taken over his body. A fashion exorcism is needed. And Brad Pitt called: he wants his hair back.