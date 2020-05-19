Best Cannes Moment Report Card

Cannes is about high fashion, high glamour and high star power. Here, the carpet’s most memorable moments.

Madonna: A

Madonna Keshishian American singer-actress Madonna leaves the screening of her movie "In Bed with Madonna," known as "Truth or Dare" in the United States, with director Alek Keshishian, right, at the 44th Cannes Film Festival in France, . The documentary, filmed by the 26-year-old Harvard graduate, chronicles Madonna's 1990 "Blond Ambition" tourCANNES FILM FESTIVAL MADONNA, CANNES, France

Madonna , 1991  Gilbert Tourte/AP/Shutterstock

It’s 1991 and Madonna rules pop culture. A look that has become fashion history, this is yet another successful collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier. She showed up with a new hair color and in more or less her skivvies, effectively starting the now well-known trend at Cannes of overtly provocative dressing on the red carpet.

Sharon Stone: A-

The Cannes Film Festival Sharon Stone at the Amfar Screening Before the Annual Dinner 1995The Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone, 1995  Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

This was a few years after her star-making turn in “Basic Instinct,” but this play of peek-a-boo dressing feels like a smart wink to her character in the movie. The champagne-colored Valentino gown plays well with her complexion, and strikes just the right notes of elegance and cheekiness.

Angelina Jolie: B

Angelina Jolie'Kung Fu Panda' film premiere at the 61st Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France - 15 May 2008'Kung Fu Panda' premiered tonight, 15th May at Cannes. The animated film boasts Jack Black as the voice of Po the panda, who works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream becomes a reality when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy and study the skills with his idols, the Furious Five. Po needs all the wisdom, strength and ability he can muster to protect his people from an evil snow leopard. The film also features the voices of Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan, Lucy Liu and Ian McShane.http://www.kungfupanda.com/

Angelina Jolie, 2008  Shutterstock

This is not her regular vampy black style, but choosing this Mother Earth goddess look worked here as she showcased her pregnancy on the red carpet. A flower crown would not feel out of place here.

Eva Herzigova: A-

EVA HERZIGOVA Czech top model Eva Herzigova poses in a crowd of photographers on the Croisette in Cannes, French Riviera, during the 49th International Cannes Film festival . Eva Herzigova was posing mainly for famous US photographer Helmut Newton (unseenFRANCE CANNES FESTIVAL, CANNES, France

Eva Herzigova, 1996  Remy De La Mauviniere/AP/Shutterstock

Nothing is more iconic than taking over the red carpet in an S&M leather outfit — whip included — for an impromptu Helmut Newton fashion shoot. This moment made Herzigova a staple of the Cannes red carpet for years to come. When it comes to S&M, this outfit is right on point.

Elizabeth Taylor: A

American movie star Elizabeth Taylor, escorted by George Hamilton arrives at the Cannes Festival Palace in Cannes, France to attend the official gala for the Cannes Film Festival 40th Anniversary as seen in the photoElizabeth Taylor and George Hamilton, Cannes, France

Elizabeth Taylor, escorted by George Hamilton, 1987.  Michael Lipchitz/AP/Shutterstock

Before Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez, Elizabeth Taylor ruled the red carpet for decades. This red, figure-hugging gown with puffy sleeves is the perfect definition of Eighties style. And when you add her personal collection of megawatt jewelry — and perennially tanned George Harrison as her escort — the result becomes iconic.

Linda Evangelista: A-

Linda Evangelista'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' film premiere, 61st Cannes Film Festival, Cannes, France - 18 May 2008'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' premieres at Cannes where we see at the age of 66 the return of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, 19 years since the last one. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, Cate Blanchett, Karen Allen, Shia LaBeouf, Ray Winstone, John Hurt and Jim Broadbent. The story follows archaeologist Dr. Henry 'Indiana' Jones when he is called back into action when he becomes entangled in a Soviet plot to uncover the secret behind mysterious artifacts known as the Crystal Skulls.http://www.indianajones.com/site/index.html

Linda Evangelista, 2008  Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

There’s a long history of models bringing high-fashion glamour to the red carpet at Cannes, and nothing screams high glamour like Linda Evangelista in a gold sequined toga dress by Lanvin. The original supermodel sleek hair and smoky eye are instant classics.

Rihanna: A

Singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Okja at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France2017 Okja Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 19 May 2017

Rihanna, 2017  AP/Shutterstock

This feels very third wedding: you know it might not work out, but you’re just there for the party and the canapés. The white raver sunglasses and the way she carries herself turn this into a major fashion moment.

Nicole Kidman: C

Nicole Kidman'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' premiere, 70th Cannes Film Festival, France - 22 May 2017WEARING CUSTOM CALVIN KLEIN AND HARRY WINSTON JEWELRY

Nicole Kidman, 2017  David Fisher/Shutterstock

This is a good example of when bad clothes happen to good people. The white tutu ballgown skirt is best left to Björk’s swan dress. Here, it reads more like a failed effort at a “Black Swan” sequel.

Celebrity Style