As Valentine’s Day approaches, a look at the best couples fashion in recent memory.

President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama: 😍

One of our most beloved first ladies with great style, this sleeveless red gown felt very fairy-tale like. President Obama’s slender build is suited for sartorial splendor. Together, they are American fashion heaven.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor: 👏

Paulson and Taylor are among the coolest Hollywood couples. Their style is at times coordinated and always on point, as seen here. In this moment, there is a great tension between restrained references and all-out evening glamour. We love it.

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet: 😵

In the late 1980s, Bonet turned the black-tie heritage top hat into her must-have red carpet accessory — and this was one of the pieces that cemented her icon status. Kravitz’s individual style was the ideal complement to her one-of-a-kind fashion approach.

Justin and Hailey Bieber: 🤯

The Biebers were ahead of the WFH casual trend with their coordinating athleisure lounge-y looks. He loves a basketball short and white sneakers, while she favors a crop top and bike shorts. Sort of retro, sort of seasonless, but others should proceed with care.

Victoria and David Beckham: 😵

This is an early Aughts heirloom that we must protect at all costs. Her lace up white bustier dress is very 2003, while his coordinated white suit with V-neck T-shirt and pulled back blonde hair became a footballer’s style guide.

Sean Penn and Madonna: 😍

Nothing gets cooler than Madonna and Sean Penn in the ’80s. Her East Village style at that time was complemented perfectly by his bad boy persona, resulting in an extremely influential fashion coupling. The legacy images are still an influence today.