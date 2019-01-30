The best and worse of this year’s SAG Awards.

Henry Golding: C

Golding is moonlighting as Lumière from “Beauty and the Beast.” If that was his intention, then be our guest.

Chris Pine: D

There’s something about the outfit that feels very costume-bridal, and when you add the black pom-pom slip-ons it becomes a precious little prince. And self-tanner is no one’s friend.

Timothée Chalamet: B+

This fashionisto-at-a-leather-bar ensemble is not an easy look to pull off, but he manages to look cool in it. The untucked shirt and baggy fit of the pants keep things more relaxed.

Michael B. Jordan: FAIL

To the untrained eye, he looks like he was heading out in a very nice navy tuxedo and somehow got caught in a piece of ladies’ lingerie. And to the trained eye, the floral harness works best as a runway piece.

Yara Shahidi: C

She’s very Aquaman-underwater-creature; the sequined layer reads more like a scaled scuba suit than a red-carpet getup. The natural curls feel very fresh, and help to ground the fantastical costume (just not enough).

Alison Brie: B

The oversized bow detail on the back is more “angel of death” than chic embellishment. The black sleek silhouette is very flattering on her, and the slicked-back hair is also timeless.

Emily Blunt: C+

If you’re not familiar with the frill-neck lizard, we suggest you do a quick search for reference. The color is really flattering on her, however, and the glam is very wholesome and fresh.

Lady Gaga: A-

She continues the Hollywood vixen look she’s been evolving this awards season; this time, she’s opting for a more minimal gown with vampy makeup. She continues to create tension between her dress and hair and makeup, which makes her one of the more interesting looks on the red carpet.