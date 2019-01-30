Yara Shahidi, Alison Brie, Timothee Chalamet, and Michael B. Jordan

The best and worse of this year’s SAG Awards.

Henry Golding: C

Henry Golding25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Henry Golding in Tom Ford.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Golding is moonlighting as Lumière from “Beauty and the Beast.” If that was his intention, then be our guest.

Chris Pine: D

Chris Pine25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Chris Pine in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

There’s something about the outfit that feels very costume-bridal, and when you add the black pom-pom slip-ons it becomes a precious little prince. And self-tanner is no one’s friend.

Timothée Chalamet: B+

Timothee Chalamet25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Timothée Chalamet in Celine.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

This fashionisto-at-a-leather-bar ensemble is not an easy look to pull off, but he manages to look cool in it. The untucked shirt and baggy fit of the pants keep things more relaxed.

Michael B. Jordan: FAIL

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, in Los Angeles25th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton.  Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

To the untrained eye, he looks like he was heading out in a very nice navy tuxedo and somehow got caught in a piece of ladies’ lingerie. And to the trained eye, the floral harness works best as a runway piece.

Yara Shahidi: C

Yara Shahidi25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Yara Shahidi in Fendi.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

She’s very Aquaman-underwater-creature; the sequined layer reads more like a scaled scuba suit than a red-carpet getup. The natural curls feel very fresh, and help to ground the fantastical costume (just not enough).

Alison Brie: B

Alison Brie25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Alison Brie in Miu Miu.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The oversized bow detail on the back is more “angel of death” than chic embellishment. The black sleek silhouette is very flattering on her, and the slicked-back hair is also timeless.

Emily Blunt: C+

Emily Blunt25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Emily Blunt in Michael Kors.  Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

If you’re not familiar with the frill-neck lizard, we suggest you do a quick search for reference. The color is really flattering on her, however, and the glam is very wholesome and fresh.

Lady Gaga: A-

Lady Gaga25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019

Lady Gaga in Dior Haute Couture.  Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

She continues the Hollywood vixen look she’s been evolving this awards season; this time, she’s opting for a more minimal gown with vampy makeup. She continues to create tension between her dress and hair and makeup, which makes her one of the more interesting looks on the red carpet.

