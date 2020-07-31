From her country days through pop and into the indie feel of “Folklore,” a look at Taylor Swift’s fashion career.

Country singer Taylor Swifts new dress line for L.E.I, 2009.

2009: B-
Here, she is starting to flirt with fashion in a Chanel-inspired cardigan and flowy, short skirt and high knee boot. There is a youthful innocence to it, but it shows the roots of her fashion instinct taking hold.

Taylor Swift attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2010 Costume Institute gala.

Met Gala, 2010: B
In 2010, Swift was in the midst of her crossover from country to pop with the release of country-pop album “Speak Now.” This white, off-the-shoulder Ralph Lauren gown exemplifies the transition: her trademark golden curls are pinned back slightly and she debuted her now-signature red-lipstick look. The beaded gown feels ready for a country music video.

Taylor Swift, 2010

Roberto Cavalli’s 40th Anniversary Party, 2010: B+
There is nothing more fun than a black minidress, a platform sandal and red lipstick. This vampy ensemble showed an unexpected side of Swift — and we love it.

Taylor Swift attends Vanity Fair's 17th annual Oscars party at the Sunset Tower Hotel.

Vanity Fair Oscars party, 2011: B+
This sparkly minidress by Zuhair Murad paired with Jimmy Choo heels is very fun youthful night out. She looks like a Champagne bottle, and what’s not to love about that?

Taylor Swift attends the Metropolitan Museum of ArtÕs 2011 Costume Institute Gala featuring the opening of the exhibit Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. Swift wears J. Mendel.

Met Gala, 2011: B+
This 2011 Met Gala look by J. Mendel Couture clearly reflects her fashion confidence is growing: the asymmetric nude gown with black lace overlay is way more advanced than previous looks. Her range is expanding.

Taylor Swift attends the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Swift wears Donna Karan Atelier with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, an Orton clutch and Rene Caovilla shoes.

Golden Globes, 2013: B+
This is a very understated, minimalistic siren dress. Worn for the 2013 Golden Globes, this plum Donna Karan Atelier look portrays her as old-school Hollywood glamour. The hair completely pulled back and smoky eye are definitely glam moments, but they make her look much older than her 23 years.

Taylor Swift attends the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Swift wears Carolina Herrera.

Golden Globes, 2014: A-
The following year at the Globes, she finds the perfect balance between glamour and youthfulness in a Carolina Herrera gown. The heart-shaped black bustier contrasted by the full pink skirt exudes Eighties vibes, but is still fun and upbeat. The wavy bob-length hairstyle is one of the best she’s done thus far.

 

Taylor Swift preforming at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, 2019.

iHeartRadio concert, 2019: B
This is a super fun, carefree look that shows how confident she’s become over the years. It’s hard not to love tie-dye, psychedelic fringe.

