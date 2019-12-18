The best and worst of the week:

Timothée Chalamet: A-

Fashion’s “It” boy continues to defy evening sartorial norms with this pink softly constructed suit with oblique closure detail. Latest trend of fall, the cropped pant? Check. Glossy Western boot? Check. Chalamet is leading the way.

Alicia Keys: B-

The color and the silhouette of the oversize suit really work for her. The beauty is fierce and timeless. Yet the boa-meets-scrunchie situation leaves us speechless: we’ve never seen this before, and we hope to never again.

Young Thug: D

What’s missing here is a wooden flute, a cozy fire and a good session of “Kumbaya” to make this complete. The yellow beanie, layers of necklaces and turtleneck are giving us middle-aged, retired math teacher vibes.

John Boyega: B-

Boyega really got the “Star Wars” memo, channeling Darth Vader with the black cape. The moon boot sneaker and the mandarin-collar black shirt are perfect for a science-fiction fashion gig. In another situation, the outfit would read more desperate goth. But the force was with him this time.

Daisy Ridley: D

Ridley is equally on the nose here with this thematic look. This is very intergalactic second wedding: she’s saying “I do” in a galaxy far, far away. She should keep the sequined cape for future disco nights out.

The Weeknd: C+

We are getting “Boogie Nights” vibes. The tinted oversize aviators, big hair, ‘stache and the suit are the epitome of Seventies porn impresario. The shoe game is really full-on, which shows his commitment to the craft.

Charlize Theron: D

The combination of the cropped blonde hair, ultra deep V and short hemline becomes too much. On their own, each of these elements work but together they clash.

Nicole Kidman: C-

Kidman rarely goes wrong on the carpet, but this time she seems to be heading to her first day at a Vegas accounting firm with an after-hours agenda. Losing the tie would become less costume-y on her. But we love the shoes!