The best and worst of the week:

Timothée Chalamet: A-

Timothee Chalamet'Little Women' film premiere, Paris, France - 12 Dec 2019Wearing Stella McCartney

Timothée Chalamet  PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock

Fashion’s “It” boy continues to defy evening sartorial norms with this pink softly constructed suit with oblique closure detail. Latest trend of fall, the cropped pant? Check. Glossy Western boot? Check. Chalamet is leading the way.

Alicia Keys: B-

Alicia KeysBillboard Women in Music, Arrivals, Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2019Wearing Prabal Gurung Same Outfit as catwalk model *10404484ac

Alicia Keys  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The color and the silhouette of the oversize suit really work for her. The beauty is fierce and timeless. Yet the boa-meets-scrunchie situation leaves us speechless: we’ve never seen this before, and we hope to never again.

Young Thug: D

Young Thug'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019Wearing Moncler

Young Thug  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

What’s missing here is a wooden flute, a cozy fire and a good session of “Kumbaya” to make this complete. The yellow beanie, layers of necklaces and turtleneck are giving us middle-aged, retired math teacher vibes.

John Boyega: B-

John Boyega'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, Tokyo, Japan - 11 Dec 2019

John Boyega  Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Boyega really got the “Star Wars” memo, channeling Darth Vader with the black cape. The moon boot sneaker and the mandarin-collar black shirt are perfect for a science-fiction fashion gig. In another situation, the outfit would read more desperate goth. But the force was with him this time.

Daisy Ridley: D

Daisy Ridley'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' film premiere, Tokyo, Japan - 11 Dec 2019Wearing David Koma Same Outfit as catwalk model *10411739aq

Daisy Ridley  Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Ridley is equally on the nose here with this thematic look. This is very intergalactic second wedding: she’s saying “I do” in a galaxy far, far away. She should keep the sequined cape for future disco nights out.

The Weeknd: C+

The Weeknd'Uncut Gems' film premiere, Arrivals, Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Dec 2019Wearing Gucci

The Weeknd  John Salangsang/Shutterstock

We are getting “Boogie Nights” vibes. The tinted oversize aviators, big hair, ‘stache and the suit are the epitome of Seventies porn impresario. The shoe game is really full-on, which shows his commitment to the craft.

Charlize Theron: D

Charlize Theron'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019Wearing Dior Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325126ai

Charlize Theron  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The combination of the cropped blonde hair, ultra deep V and short hemline becomes too much. On their own, each of these elements work but together they clash.

Nicole Kidman: C-

Nicole Kidman'Bombshell' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Dec 2019Wearing Saint Laurent Same Outfit as catwalk model *10421944y

Nicole Kidman  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kidman rarely goes wrong on the carpet, but this time she seems to be heading to her first day at a Vegas accounting firm with an after-hours agenda. Losing the tie would become less costume-y on her. But we love the shoes!

Celebrity Style