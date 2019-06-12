That’s showbiz baby! The best and worst of this year’s Tony Awards.

Billy Porter: B

Porter has turned the red carpet into a social and political platform — and we are all for it. But this red and pink tulle dress feels a little contrived; maybe it needs some jazz hands.

Judith Light: A-

The Broadway veteran looks beautiful in this silver beaded number with pink velvet detailing. The form-fitting silhouette is sleek, elegant and definitely modern.

Matt Bomer: A

The tonal midnight blue tuxedo is an elegant classic and fits him like a glove. The sharp sartorial gene must run in the family: his son is as chic as his dad.

Cynthia Erivo: B-

When it comes to muppet hair, less is more. This sexy bride meets Big Bird is not ideal. A little less feather would go a long way.

James Corden: D

Funny comedians tend to get away with fashion murder at times, but not here. This walking renaissance floral print wallpaper would be more suited for uptown lady’s guest half bathroom than a red carpet suit.

Darren Criss: B

In this case, B is for boring. Yes, the clean sharp lines and white shirt are minimal and nice, but these are the Tony’s…live a little! The tussled hair is too cute for the effort. A sleeker grooming look would definitely help.

André De Shields: B-

This intergalactic wizard looks seems out of a low-budget science fiction movie. Good for Shields for trying to have some fun but losing the golden high-top wing sneakers would go a long way.

Tina Fey: A-

This golden disco professor look just looks flawless on Fey. It has it all: feminine, strong and festive with a hint of humor. She should consider wearing this every day.