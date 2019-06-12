That’s showbiz baby! The best and worst of this year’s Tony Awards.

Billy Porter: B

Billy Porter73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019Wearing Celestino, Custom

Billy Porter  Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Porter has turned the red carpet into a social and political platform — and we are all for it. But this red and pink tulle dress feels a little contrived; maybe it needs some jazz hands.

Judith Light: A-

Judith Light arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, in New YorkThe 73rd Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019

Judith Light  Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Broadway veteran looks beautiful in this silver beaded number with pink velvet detailing. The form-fitting silhouette is sleek, elegant and definitely modern.

Matt Bomer: A

Matt Bomer and Henry Halls73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019Wearing Giorgio Armani

Matt Bomer with his son, Henry Halls.  Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The tonal midnight blue tuxedo is an elegant classic and fits him like a glove. The sharp sartorial gene must run in the family: his son is as chic as his dad.

Cynthia Erivo: B-

Cynthia Erivo73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019Wearing Chris Gelinas

Cynthia Erivo  Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

When it comes to muppet hair, less is more. This sexy bride meets Big Bird is not ideal. A little less feather would go a long way.

James Corden: D

James Corden and Julia Carey73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019

James Corden with his wife, Julia Carey  Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Funny comedians tend to get away with fashion murder at times, but not here. This walking renaissance floral print wallpaper would be more suited for uptown lady’s guest half bathroom than a red carpet suit.

Darren Criss: B

Darren Criss73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019Wearing Givenchy

Darren Criss  Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In this case, B is for boring. Yes, the clean sharp lines and white shirt are minimal and nice, but these are the Tony’s…live a little! The tussled hair is too cute for the effort. A sleeker grooming look would definitely help.

André De Shields: B-

Andre de Shields73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019

André De Shields  Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

This intergalactic wizard looks seems out of a low-budget science fiction movie. Good for Shields for trying to have some fun but losing the golden high-top wing sneakers would go a long way.

Tina Fey: A-

Tina Fey73rd Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019Wearing Thom Browne same outfit as catwalk model *10128919be

Tina Fey  Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

This golden disco professor look just looks flawless on Fey. It has it all: feminine, strong and festive with a hint of humor. She should consider wearing this every day.

Celebrity Style
