WWD Report Card: Top Fashion Moments of Summer TV

What would delicious summer television be without its fashion moments? Here are our top picks:

Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”: 4

Playing a wealthy lady with too much time on her hands, Coolidge’s outfit perfectly channels the lost, out-of-touch nature of the character. The statement sunglasses, floral linen coverup and wedge heeled sandal is the ideal look for over-the-top beach holiday.

Rose Byrne in “Physical”: 4.5

The perm hair, the baby pink one-piece and boom box have all the elements of a 1980s revival with Olivia Newton-John in mind. It is important to always belt the bodysuit.

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes in “Outer Banks”: 3.5

Nailing the shipwrecked look, the lovers embody the ultimate beach culture vibe with the sandy bleached blond hair, cut-off denim shorts, bandana, burnt orange tee and bikini top. When it comes to teen dramas, this is at the top of our list — though nothing compares to “Baywatch,” of course.

Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown”: 4

When did suburban normcore become the hottest costume look? Leave it to Mare Sheehan to make bootcut jeans, a shapeless gray T-shirt and a utility jacket powerful and intimidating.

Tom Hiddleston in “Loki”: 4

It’s no secret that villains always make better dressers, and Loki is no exception. The car coat, ultra skinny tie and fitted slacks give him a cool edge — and of course, using knives as an accessory always elevates the chic factor.

Jean Smart in “Hacks”: 5

We all want to be Deborah Vance. The over-the-hill comedian living in Vegas has a passion for lounge-y silk robes, parasols and flowy pajama pants. Never has a roadside rescue looked so good.

Jordan Alexander in “Gossip Girl”: 4.5

If this is the uniform these days, we all want to enroll at Constance Billard. The oversize white shirt, bike shorts and white cowboy boots are the ultimate classroom-to-club look. The Fendi baguette and silk tie give it a touch of distinction, elevating the whole effort.