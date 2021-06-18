The return of the Tribeca Film Festival meant the return of film-minded fashion. Here are Tribeca’s most talked-about looks.

Move aside Joe Exotic, there’s a new king of spots in town. At first sight, this animal print explosion feels more suited for a night out in South Beach, but Ramos makes it feel perfectly New York.

This kelly green cutout dress hits the perfect balance between adventurous and classic. Coordinating the eye shadow edges the look to playful, while the center part, slicked-back hair keeps it timeless. But those green platforms remind us that we’re ready to dance.

We are all about a high-waisted leather evening short. The proportion play gets even more interested with the oversize silky animal print shirt, giving a casual yet sexy vibe to the effort.

While most male celebrities are getting bolder and more creative with their eveningwear, originator A$AP Rocky, never one to follow the trend, is doing the opposite. This classic double-breasted black suit with polka dot tie fits him like a glove, and he finishes the look by adding an embellished rosary necklace.

Dressed in a guayabera shirt, dark pants and graphic sneakers, Manuel-Miranda adds a casual and fun touch to red carpet dressing.

The logo-check pattern of the pants give the impression he is wearing them inside out: not an ideal situation. But the brown blazer and black shirt combo is flawless.

Oh boy. These summery, preppy suit separates feel very at odds with Jackson. The tension between his natural ruggedness and precious Hamptons attire doesn’t make sense at all.

The dress would’ve been perfect had we just left out the neck scarf element. The floor length and graphic prints seem ideal for a summer night, and loose beach waves work well.