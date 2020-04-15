Zoë Kravitz in “High Fidelity”: A-

It’s no secret we’re fans of Kravitz’s style. Her character in “High Fidelity” aces the Nineties grunge movement with a modern twist. This feels very uber-cool Greenpoint hipster. The pattern mixing and platform square-front boot with white socks are beyond.

Reese Witherspoon in “Little Fires Everywhere”: B

Witherspoon masters the suburban housewife look in many of her roles. The shirtdress and pearl necklace have heritage preppy connotations, while the belt and cork wedges are matchy-matchy yet controlled. The outfit’s perfection leaves the impression she could snap at a moment’s notice.

Kerry Washington in “Little Fires Everywhere”: B+

Kudos to the costume department: This tough single mother ensemble works perfectly with Washington’s character. The bootcut black jeans paired with the fitted top and Western statement belt are ideal Nineties references.

Jason Bateman in “Ozark”: B

Nothing says American dad who acts as a double agent for a drug cartel than a lumberjack shirt with fitted gray jeans. We respect the added detail of having the iPhone in the pocket — a very dad move.

Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) in “Trolls World Tour”: A

Nothing’s better at lifting one’s mood than the Trolls and their outfits. The wild volume exhibited by both Poppy and Branch is reminiscent of what we’re seeing on Zoom calls these days. And what’s not to love about a flower crown? We all need one.

Joe Exotic in “Tiger King”: A

He’s the ultimate quarantine guilty pleasure. The Eighties New Romantic bleached mullet, together with the Miami South Beach gigolo shirt and fitted white jeans, are exactly what we love to hate. The hit show is providing endless inspiration that we hope to see on a runway soon — even if it’s virtually.

Carole Baskin in “Tiger King”: Fail

The flower crown, chandelier earring and long hair reads very hippie trapped in time. But things only get better with the fantastical leopard print meets flower paradise silk top and psychedelic sock with animal print shoe. The mom jeans only make things crazier.

Anya Taylor-Joy in “Emma”: B+

There is something super comforting right now about this era. An Edwardian collar, the hand-knitted gloves and a good dose of feather in the hat are a dress-up dream, and perfectly fitted to the character, a good girl with a twist.