The looks that caught our attention on the court for this most unusual US Open.

Sofia Kenin: 😉

The American tennis player seems to be channeling a blend of Seventies roller skate disco-era style meets retro pool wear. The result is pretty fabulous (but we could do without the matching sneaker).

Pablo Carreño Busta: 👏

The young Spanish player manages to pull off neon orange while displaying old school athleticwear with the Joma sport logo. He keeps it modern with the technical double-layered short. The double wristband will always be better suited to Wonder Woman.

Daniil Medvedev: 🥴

Long gone are the days of the traditional Lacoste white polo: this color-blocking black and blue number — with matching black tube socks — feels out of place on the tennis court. He really loses us with the shoes, though — he’d be a hit at a SoulCycle class (tbt) however!

Frances Tiafoe: 😍

The Eighties bright-colored Nike throwback really suits him. What’s not to love about baby blue shorts? The Let’s Get Physical headband really seals the deal for the perfect flashback.

Naomi Osaka: 😍

Another amazing Eighties throwback moment. The bright color-blocking design is not only flattering on her, it creates a vibrant sensation of movement that fits the superstar. The darker tones of the wristbands and visor (and no-show socks) keep the attention on the outfit’s bright colors.

Sloane Stephens: 👏

Going for Lakers colors is never a bad idea. The use of short shorts and a sleeveless top feels cool and non-fussy. Keeping all the accessories white enhances the simplicity and effortless style.

Serena Williams: 💃

Williams is a fashion person — she brings her A game everywhere she goes, and this fire engine red tennis dress with tiered skirt, and matching wristbands and sneakers are no exception. Williams’ love of bright clothes on the tennis court can clearly be seen as an influence on the other players — and everyone else.

Novak Djokovic: 🤯

This feels very clean and old school tennis — think 1987 Wimbledon final. The asymmetrical graphic design on the top together with the form-fitting shorts really speaks to one of the golden eras of tennis style. Also from that era? Landing in hot water at the hands of an outburst. Unfortunately, good style couldn’t stop him from throwing a temper tantrum.