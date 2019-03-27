DJ Khaled: D

The shirt looks like something your eccentric British grandmother would wear at her garden party — we love you Granny but this is not a compliment. The neon sneaker is overkill — it’s like taking a shot when you’re already drunk.

Will Smith: C-

Is he attending a red carpet event or sitting at home watching TV on the couch? This uninspired ath-leisure look shows very little effort — and it is terribly unflattering. All V-neck white T-shirts should be banned.

Winston Duke: B-

He’s too tall for this jacket; a longer silhouette would’ve been a more appropriate sartorial choice. The spray paint pattern tie infuses eveningwear with festivity to the otherwise banker-friendly getup.

Jason Sudeikis: Fail

OK, it’s the Kid’s Choice Awards but does he have to dress like a kid? There are too many eras and silly references at play. The newspaper boy hat is early century and unflattering on him; the rainbow sweater is Seventies family-friendly sitcom (a little sad); the skinny jeans are 2008 skater boy, and the inexplicable lagoon monster sneakers are just plain awful.

Bella Thorne: C-

We always love a fashion vampire bride, but this over-accessorized attempt feels anything but effortless. The cascading necklaces compete with the already elaborate cleavage details — not to mention the blingy statement watches that are better suited on a music video set. The eye makeup looks like it was done during some unfortunate turbulence while landing.

Priyanka Chopra: B-

This is really flattering on her, but it is trying too hard. She looks very pretty but overly dressed up. The weight-lifting belt and velvet platform pumps are a bit tacky.

Rita Ora: Fail

She looks like a coloring book sketch that went awry. The clashing bright colors are so extreme that it’s hard to take seriously. She seems like she’s in a Crayola costume.

Heidi Klum: C-

She is very “Maleficent” in this slinky witch costume of a dress. The slicked back hair and heavy eye makeup only makes things worse. The cleavage construction feels overlaid and just plain disappointing.