DJ Khaled: D

DJ KhaledNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Galen Center, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2019

DJ Khaled  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The shirt looks like something your eccentric British grandmother would wear at her garden party — we love you Granny but this is not a compliment. The neon sneaker is overkill — it’s like taking a shot when you’re already drunk.

Will Smith: C-

Will SmithNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Galen Center, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2019

Will Smith  Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock

Is he attending a red carpet event or sitting at home watching TV on the couch? This uninspired ath-leisure look shows very little effort — and it is terribly unflattering. All V-neck white T-shirts should be banned.

Winston Duke: B-

Winston Duke'Us' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 19 Mar 2019Wearing Prada

Winston Duke  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

He’s too tall for this jacket; a longer silhouette would’ve been a more appropriate sartorial choice. The spray paint pattern tie infuses eveningwear with festivity to the otherwise banker-friendly getup.

Jason Sudeikis: Fail

Jason SudeikisNickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Galen Center, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2019

Jason Sudeikis  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

OK, it’s the Kid’s Choice Awards but does he have to dress like a kid? There are too many eras and silly references at play. The newspaper boy hat is early century and unflattering on him; the rainbow sweater is Seventies family-friendly sitcom (a little sad); the skinny jeans are 2008 skater boy, and the inexplicable lagoon monster sneakers are just plain awful.

Bella Thorne: C-

Bella Thorne'The Dirt' Film Premiere, Arrivals, Pacific Cinerama Dome, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Mar 2019 Wearing The 2nd Skin Co Same Outfit as catwalk model *9335630e

Bella Thorne  Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

We always love a fashion vampire bride, but this over-accessorized attempt feels anything but effortless. The cascading necklaces compete with the already elaborate cleavage details — not to mention the blingy statement watches that are better suited on a music video set. The eye makeup looks like it was done during some unfortunate turbulence while landing.

Priyanka Chopra: B-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 19 Mar 2019Wearing Tom Ford

Priyanka Chopra  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

This is really flattering on her, but it is trying too hard. She looks very pretty but overly dressed up. The weight-lifting belt and velvet platform pumps are a bit tacky.

Rita Ora: Fail

Rita OraRita Ora out and about, New York, USA - 25 Mar 2019Wearing Prabal Gurung Same Outfit as catwalk model *10100975n

Rita Ora  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She looks like a coloring book sketch that went awry. The clashing bright colors are so extreme that it’s hard to take seriously. She seems like she’s in a Crayola costume.

Heidi Klum: C-

German-US model and amfAR Event Chair Heidi Klum arrives for the amfAR fundraising Gala Hong Kong 2019 in Hong Kong, China, 25 March 2019. The charity event benefits the foundation's AIDS research programs.amfAR Gala Hong Kong 2019, China - 25 Mar 2019

Heidi Klum  JEROME FAVRE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

She is very “Maleficent” in this slinky witch costume of a dress. The slicked back hair and heavy eye makeup only makes things worse. The cleavage construction feels overlaid and just plain disappointing.

