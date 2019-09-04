Looks from the Venice Film Festival.

From Timothée Chalamet’s much-discussed silky suit ensemble to Kristen Stewart’s pink moment, the best and worst of the Venice Film Festival carpets.

Sienna Miller: C

Sienna MillerKineo Prize, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 01 Sep 2019Wearing Gucci, Custom

Sienna Miller  David Fisher/Shutterstock

This Renaissance vase would look wonderful as a bookend above our mantel — but as a dress, it’s swallowing Miller. And someone went a little overboard with the face oil. She seems ready to fry.

Nicholas Hoult: A-

Nicholas Hoult'The Truth' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 28 Aug 2019

Nicholas Hoult  Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock

This is how you do a watch placement. The cropped tuxedo blazer, narrow lapel and fitted leg make this the ideal style for someone his age and the stubble gives it a cool edge. And what’s not to love about a shiny shoe?

Lily-Rose Depp: B

Lily-Rose Depp'The King' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 02 Sep 2019Wearing Chanel same outfit as catwalk model *10325735cj

Lily-Rose Depp  David Fisher/Shutterstock

The dress is pretty, but it’s not cementing her as a major fashion player to watch. With such influential parents, we’ve come to expect much more from her.

Timothée Chalamet: A

Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The King' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, ItalyFilm Festival 2019 The King Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 02 Sep 2019

Timothée Chalamet  Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

This is this year’s Lady-Gaga-in-the-pink-feathers-in-the-rain moment. The silk belted evening suit is another example of Chalamet’s redefining of masculinity on the red carpet today. The rolled-up pant and combat boot moment creates the perfect tension with the rest of the delicate ensemble.

Kristen Stewart: A-

Kristen Stewart'Seberg' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 30 Aug 2019Wearing Chanel Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325735ay

Kristen Stewart  David Fisher/Shutterstock

On anyone else, this would be grandmotherly and overly sweet. But Stewart brings her I-don’t-give-a-s–t signature to the long pink gown, making it a cool statement — with a good side of sexiness.

Zazie Beetz: B-

Zazie Beetz'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2019Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as catwalk model *10326938bh

Zazie Beetz  Camilla Morandi/IPA/Shutterstock

The two types of prints, matched with the excessive volume, overwhelm her. The dress in a solid color would’ve been more effective. The hair and makeup, with the hoops, are really pretty, however.

Rooney Mara: C+

Rooney Mara'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2019Wearing Givenchy, Custom

Rooney Mara  David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mara came dressed as a white tube of highly expensive hand cream, complete with a fancy twist cap. White silk stilettos, no matter what, always read bridal.

Joaquin Phoenix: B-

Joaquin Phoenix'Joker' photocall, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2019

Joaquin Phoenix  Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

Phoenix looks like a granola social studies teacher. The flowy, white linen button-down is very “Under the Tuscan Sun,” but in a way dresses up the effort, shifting away from an older skater-kid look.

