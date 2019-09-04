From Timothée Chalamet’s much-discussed silky suit ensemble to Kristen Stewart’s pink moment, the best and worst of the Venice Film Festival carpets.

Sienna Miller: C

This Renaissance vase would look wonderful as a bookend above our mantel — but as a dress, it’s swallowing Miller. And someone went a little overboard with the face oil. She seems ready to fry.

Nicholas Hoult: A-

This is how you do a watch placement. The cropped tuxedo blazer, narrow lapel and fitted leg make this the ideal style for someone his age and the stubble gives it a cool edge. And what’s not to love about a shiny shoe?

Lily-Rose Depp: B

The dress is pretty, but it’s not cementing her as a major fashion player to watch. With such influential parents, we’ve come to expect much more from her.

Timothée Chalamet: A

This is this year’s Lady-Gaga-in-the-pink-feathers-in-the-rain moment. The silk belted evening suit is another example of Chalamet’s redefining of masculinity on the red carpet today. The rolled-up pant and combat boot moment creates the perfect tension with the rest of the delicate ensemble.

Kristen Stewart: A-

On anyone else, this would be grandmotherly and overly sweet. But Stewart brings her I-don’t-give-a-s–t signature to the long pink gown, making it a cool statement — with a good side of sexiness.

Zazie Beetz: B-

The two types of prints, matched with the excessive volume, overwhelm her. The dress in a solid color would’ve been more effective. The hair and makeup, with the hoops, are really pretty, however.

Rooney Mara: C+

Mara came dressed as a white tube of highly expensive hand cream, complete with a fancy twist cap. White silk stilettos, no matter what, always read bridal.

Joaquin Phoenix: B-

Phoenix looks like a granola social studies teacher. The flowy, white linen button-down is very “Under the Tuscan Sun,” but in a way dresses up the effort, shifting away from an older skater-kid look.