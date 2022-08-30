WWD Report Card: The Best of the VMAs

Lil Nas X at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Lil Nas X: 5

After numerous red carpets full of bright color, there was something very glamorous about seeing so much monochromatic black. Lil Nas has us extremely spoiled with his limitless approach to fashion. Although we’ve seen this Harris Reed dress on Iman in a different color, Nas’ charisma made it new and fabulous.

Sofia Carson attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global) Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G

Sofia Carson: 4.5

This black cape gown is part of the night’s black trend. The dark hood element gives it a hint of goth, while keeping it really chic. The pulled back hair and the lack of jewelry enhances the monastical feel of the effort. It’s very Wednesday Addams on the red carpet.

Lizzo at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Lizzo: 4

She looks like she’s erupting out of lava, but we have come to expect major moments from Lizzo. The gigantic gown by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier might not be the most comfortable but the bare shoulder, sleek hair and black lip are extremely flattering on the singer. She thought out of the box.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Taylor Swift: 3.5

She loves a sparkle. Swift dressed for her big night in this mini cocktail version of a naked dress. In theory it’s an interesting concept but in comparison to the rest of the red carpet’s offering, it feels a little safe. She’s giving older sister vibes.

Jack Harlow at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Jack Harlow: 3

This is giving off security guard at a leather bar. The fitted leather jacket and pants with boots are OK but when you add the scarf, he feels stuffed into the whole effort. With the sunglasses, he should’ve gone for something like a Balenciaga pair — nothing wrong with the shades, but they would be more suited for an older lady in West Palm Beach.

Anitta at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Anitta: 4

Lil Kim was the pioneer of VMA exposed boob play. We’re still a big fan of that moment, and love the nod that Anitta’s Schiaparelli dress gave to it. It feels conceptual, high fashion and extremely appropriate for the night.

Dove Cameron at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Dove Cameron: 4.5

There is something about the contrast between the floral prairie dress and the leather choker and bustier design that sends the perfect message of cool girl. Gen Z’s obsession with taking classics and making them new is exactly what Cameron is doing in this Paco Rabanne. Her hair is also giving Wednesday Addams vibes.

Conan Gray at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Conan Gray: 5

Gray is giving a lot here: there is a glam rocker touch with the white platforms and curly hair, there is a bridal nod with the lace trail and there is a traditional evening menswear moment with the white blazer and black pant. The result is cool and new, and we can’t wait to see more from this new fashion star.