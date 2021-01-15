How should the cast of the most iconic fashion television show dress for the 2021 reboot?

The Nineties crop top and high-waisted shorts were quintessential Carrie — and this Dior version plays with the trend while giving it a bohemian side that really works with Carrie’s personality. Her obsession with designer bags would be satisfied with this statement tote.

No one does daytime glam like Carrie, and this gold lamé mini cape paired with a black top and khaki pencil skirt from Paco Rabanne is a modern, sophisticated update that feels more realistic for the times.

This white Chanel crocheted dress with matching cardigan is the fashion translation of Charlotte’s essence. The sensible shoe might not have been the main message from the Nineties Manolo Blahnik obsession, but it’s much more reflective of how New York women dress today. The skinny black belt reinforces the ladylike touch that Charlotte is known for.

Who can forget the lipstick pleated skirt from Prada that Charlotte made famous on the show? This updated version reads way cooler while still maintaining the same effect. We like the idea of the peekaboo sweater on the Upper East Side.

We’re not going to lie, the fashion crowd’s heart is broken with the news that Samantha is not coming back. In a perfect fantasy world, we would love her wearing this Alexandre Vauthier bodysuit topped with this flowy trenchcoat. The high-heeled bootie and mega-reflective glasses are pure glamour, and work perfectly with the “I-get-what-I-want” Samantha attitude.

Known for her power suits and love of retro prints, Miranda would be transformed into a 1960s groovy goddess in this Moncler by Richard Quinn number. The black latex tights and gloves might be a bit of a departure for the corporate lawyer, but what’s not to love about a yellow Muppet headpiece? Live a little!

This McQueen top coat meets dress is the perfect embrace of gender play that Miranda did. The volume pleated sleeve might be a lot for a daytime in court, but this is “Sex and the City” after all — there are no rules here.