Modern style for the "Sex and the City" crew.

Modern style for the "Sex and the City" crew.

How should the cast of the most iconic fashion television show dress for the 2021 reboot?

Carrie / Dior

Carrie / Dior  Fashion by Giovanni Giannoni, Carrie by AP Images

The Nineties crop top and high-waisted shorts were quintessential Carrie — and this Dior version plays with the trend while giving it a bohemian side that really works with Carrie’s personality. Her obsession with designer bags would be satisfied with this statement tote.

Carrie / Paco Rabanne

Carrie / Paco Rabanne  Fashion Courtesy of Paco Rabanne, Carrie by AP Images

No one does daytime glam like Carrie, and this gold lamé mini cape paired with a black top and khaki pencil skirt from Paco Rabanne is a modern, sophisticated update that feels more realistic for the times.

Charlotte / Chanel

Charlotte / Chanel  Fashion by Giovanni Giannoni, Charlotte by AP Images

This white Chanel crocheted dress with matching cardigan is the fashion translation of Charlotte’s essence. The sensible shoe might not have been the main message from the Nineties Manolo Blahnik obsession, but it’s much more reflective of how New York women dress today. The skinny black belt reinforces the ladylike touch that Charlotte is known for.

Charlotte / Prada

Charlotte / Prada  Fashion Courtesy of Prada, Charl

Who can forget the lipstick pleated skirt from Prada that Charlotte made famous on the show? This updated version reads way cooler while still maintaining the same effect. We like the idea of the peekaboo sweater on the Upper East Side.

Samantha / Alexandre Vauthier

Samantha / Alexandre Vauthier  Fashion Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier, Samantha by AP Images

We’re not going to lie, the fashion crowd’s heart is broken with the news that Samantha is not coming back. In a perfect fantasy world, we would love her wearing this Alexandre Vauthier bodysuit topped with this flowy trenchcoat. The high-heeled bootie and mega-reflective glasses are pure glamour, and work perfectly with the “I-get-what-I-want” Samantha attitude.

Miranda / Moncler

Miranda / Moncler  Fashion by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD, Miranda by AP Images

Known for her power suits and love of retro prints, Miranda would be transformed into a 1960s groovy goddess in this Moncler by Richard Quinn number. The black latex tights and gloves might be a bit of a departure for the corporate lawyer, but what’s not to love about a yellow Muppet headpiece? Live a little!

Miranda / Alexander McQueen

Miranda / Alexander McQueen  Fashion Courtesy of Alexander McQueen, Miranda by AP Images

This McQueen top coat meets dress is the perfect embrace of gender play that Miranda did. The volume pleated sleeve might be a lot for a daytime in court, but this is “Sex and the City” after all — there are no rules here.

Celebrity Style
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus