Storm Reid, T-Pain, Zendaya, and

Shutterstock

The best and worst of the week:

Storm Reid: A-

Storm Reid45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019 Wearing Iris Van Herpen Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068358k

Storm Reid  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This really works on her: it’s fun, it’s young, and the shorter silhouette really makes the extreme visual design manageable. The pulled back hair and clean makeup let the dress stand out.

Charlize Theron: D

Charlize TheronGlamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Givenchy Same Outfit as catwalk model *10325754o

Charlize Theron  Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

This white gown reads too close to bridal for comfort. The underarm detail of the dress unfortunately looks more like a draining pipe than an embellishing detail. And white heels, really?

Ashlyn Harris: B

Ashlyn HarrisGlamour Women of the Year Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019Wearing Thom Browne Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068265aa

Ashlyn Harris  Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Harris plays really well with androgyny, and this gender-bending ensemble is another good example of that. While the hair and makeup together with the earrings create a very natural tension, the addition of the bag and pointy heels turn the effort a bit into costume.

T-Pain: C-

T-Pain45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019

T-Pain  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

He just hopped out of a time machine fresh from 2015 (not a compliment). The metallic accents with the hint of Western, paired with a chunky sneaker, feels very dated. But the diamonds are forever.

Zendaya: B+

Zendaya45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019Wearing Christopher Esber

Zendaya  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She’s in the perfect moment where she can do no wrong. There is something retro about this dress, but on her the result is really modern and cool. The hair bun is a little too affected but it doesn’t define her.

Kelsea Ballerini: B-

Kelsea Ballerini45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019Wearing Raisa Vanessa

Kelsea Ballerini  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It looks like Barbie got trapped in some kind of bubble gum forest on her way to an awards show. But we have to respect the commitment— she’s going for it, and confidence is always appreciated.

KJ Apa: C-

KJ Apa45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019

KJ Apa  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Though the red hair is for a role, he still must abide by ginger rules — and wearing a pastel pink suit is less than ideal. The light gray suede boots are only making things worse.

Gwen Stefani: D

Gwen Stefani45th Annual People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Nov 2019

Gwen Stefani  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This is more like a punk rock wedding dress than anything that should be taken seriously. If her intention is to play with this marital innuendo, including the big statement ring, then she succeeded. But in order for this to work, this needs to be a Vegas wedding at a drive-through chapel — and Elvis needs to officiate.

