The best and worst of the week:

Storm Reid: A-

This really works on her: it’s fun, it’s young, and the shorter silhouette really makes the extreme visual design manageable. The pulled back hair and clean makeup let the dress stand out.

Charlize Theron: D

This white gown reads too close to bridal for comfort. The underarm detail of the dress unfortunately looks more like a draining pipe than an embellishing detail. And white heels, really?

Ashlyn Harris: B

Harris plays really well with androgyny, and this gender-bending ensemble is another good example of that. While the hair and makeup together with the earrings create a very natural tension, the addition of the bag and pointy heels turn the effort a bit into costume.

T-Pain: C-

He just hopped out of a time machine fresh from 2015 (not a compliment). The metallic accents with the hint of Western, paired with a chunky sneaker, feels very dated. But the diamonds are forever.

Zendaya: B+

She’s in the perfect moment where she can do no wrong. There is something retro about this dress, but on her the result is really modern and cool. The hair bun is a little too affected but it doesn’t define her.

Kelsea Ballerini: B-

It looks like Barbie got trapped in some kind of bubble gum forest on her way to an awards show. But we have to respect the commitment— she’s going for it, and confidence is always appreciated.

KJ Apa: C-

Though the red hair is for a role, he still must abide by ginger rules — and wearing a pastel pink suit is less than ideal. The light gray suede boots are only making things worse.

Gwen Stefani: D

This is more like a punk rock wedding dress than anything that should be taken seriously. If her intention is to play with this marital innuendo, including the big statement ring, then she succeeded. But in order for this to work, this needs to be a Vegas wedding at a drive-through chapel — and Elvis needs to officiate.