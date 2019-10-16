Charlize Theron, Cara Delevingne, Zandaya, and Jameela Jami

The best and worst of this week on the red carpet.

Andrea Riseborough: B-

Andrea Riseborough'The Irishman' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 13 Oct 2019Wearing Alberta Ferretti same outfit as catwalk model *10110790br and Nieves Alvarez

Andrea Riseborough  James Veysey/Shutterstock

This walking disco ball fails to bring a fun party vibe. The good girl glam is at odds with the would-be vamp moment.

Zendaya: B+

ZendayaElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019Wearing Peter Do

Zendaya  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She’s never been afraid to push the fashion boundaries — in this case, the masculine/feminine tension works in her favor. But let’s remember that pulling off certain fashion risks must be attempted at your own risk.

Charlize Theron: C

Charlize TheronElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019Wearing Louis Vuitton same outfit as catwalk model *10231796q

Charlize Theron  Shutterstock

We’re getting dangerously close to Halloween to be dressing like a Fifties greaser and thinking you can get away with it.

Cara Delevingne: D

Cara Delevingne2nd Annual Girl Up GirlHero Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Oct 2019Wearing Guy Laroche same outfit as catwalk model *10423053ah

Cara Delevingne  AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Moths in Californian this time of year is a true problem. Might we suggest a fashion exterminator?

Gwyneth Paltrow: B

Gwyneth PaltrowamfAR Gala, Arrivals, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2019Wearing Adam Lippes

Gwyneth Paltrow  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

This ages her considerably. She always does well in dramatic white caftans, even if she does look like a side table you might have at your Mustique home.

Jameela Jamil: C-

Jameela JamilElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019Wearing Azzaro same outfit as catwalk *10068407e

Jameela Jamil  Broadimage/Shutterstock

She looks like a Seventies magician on her way to a last-minute gig in Las Vegas. We applaud the commitment, but we’re not in the mood to be sawed in half.

Joey King: A-

Joey KingElle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Oct 2019Wearing Richard Quinn same outfit as Georgia May Jagger on the catwalk *10107685c

Joey King  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She makes the case that fashion victimization can be overruled. A tight-fitting black body suit under a babydoll dress? Why not?

Zoey Deutch: B-

Zoey Deutch poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the premiere of the movie 'Zombieland: Double Tap' at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 October 2019. The movie will be released in theaters 18 October.Premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap, in Los angeles, USA - 10 Oct 2019

Zoey Deutch  ADAM S DAVIS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The circus tent-inspired dress flatters her in color but not in shape. The easy bob and girl next door makeup soften the blow.

