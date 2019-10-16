The best and worst of this week on the red carpet.
Andrea Riseborough: B-
This walking disco ball fails to bring a fun party vibe. The good girl glam is at odds with the would-be vamp moment.
Zendaya: B+
She’s never been afraid to push the fashion boundaries — in this case, the masculine/feminine tension works in her favor. But let’s remember that pulling off certain fashion risks must be attempted at your own risk.
Charlize Theron: C
We’re getting dangerously close to Halloween to be dressing like a Fifties greaser and thinking you can get away with it.
Cara Delevingne: D
Moths in Californian this time of year is a true problem. Might we suggest a fashion exterminator?
Gwyneth Paltrow: B
This ages her considerably. She always does well in dramatic white caftans, even if she does look like a side table you might have at your Mustique home.
Jameela Jamil: C-
She looks like a Seventies magician on her way to a last-minute gig in Las Vegas. We applaud the commitment, but we’re not in the mood to be sawed in half.
Joey King: A-
She makes the case that fashion victimization can be overruled. A tight-fitting black body suit under a babydoll dress? Why not?
Zoey Deutch: B-
The circus tent-inspired dress flatters her in color but not in shape. The easy bob and girl next door makeup soften the blow.