Influencer Danielle Bernstein continues to show her retail prowess. The Onia x We Wore What collaboration raked in $1 million in its first three hours. ⁣ ⁣ The swimwear brand and influencer began a working relationship a few years ago when Onia cofounder Nathan Romano noticed an increase in sales whenever Bernstein posted about his brand. The pair has since launched four in-demand collections. ⁣ ⁣ The latest designs take inspiration from Italy, specifically the Amalfi Coast, and incorporate suggestions made by Bernstein's followers. "My followers love to see products that I'm designing come to life because I take them through the process with me," said Bernstein.