Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 12, 2022

Fashion

Can Couture Collections Lead the Way in Sustainability?

Business

Asos’ Nick Beighton to Replace Paolo De Cesare as Matchesfashion CEO

Business

Tommy Hilfiger to Receive the John B. Fairchild Honor at WWD CEO Summit

Zendaya, Jung Ho-yeon, Jason Sudeikis Among 2022 Emmy Nominees

See the full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards here.

Jung Ho-yeon in "Squid Game." Netflix
Jung Ho-yeon in "Squid Game." Netflix

On Tuesday, the Television Academy revealed the list of nominees for the upcoming Emmy Awards. Usual contenders, including Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession,” led nominations. Both shows received nods for their respective categories once more, with the acting categories stacked with winners past such as Jean Smart, Jason Sudeikis, Zendaya, Sandra Oh and Jeremy Strong, among others, in the running again.

New shows such as Hulu’s “Abbot Elementary” and HBO’s “White Lotus” also earned nods for best comedy series and best limited series, respectively, while hit shows such as Netflix’s “Stranger Things” made a much-anticipated comeback for its fourth season, three years after the release of its previous one.

Netflix’s widely popular South Korean drama series “Squid Game” is making its rounds once more, earning nominations for best drama series. Lee Jung-jae, who plays the lead role, received a nod for best actor in a drama series.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards will air Sept. 12 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and be available to stream live on the company’s streaming service Peacock. A location and host has yet to be announced.

Read on for the list of 2022 Emmy Awards nominees.

Outstanding Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Hacks”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“Ted Lasso”
“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”
Tony Shaloub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael, “Saturday Night Live”
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”
James Lance, “Ted Lasso”
Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”
Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, “Hacks”
Harriet Sansom Harris, “Hacks”
Jane Lynch, “Only Murders in the Building”
Laurie Metcalfe, “Hacks”
Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Drama Series
“Better Call Saul”
“Euphoria”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“Squid Game”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession”
“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
Zendaya “Euphoria”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”
Matthew Macfayden, “Succession”
John Tuturro, “Severance”
Christopher Walken, “Severance”
Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, “Severance”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”
Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith Cameron, “Succession”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody, “Succession”
James Cromwell, “Succession”
Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
Arian Moayed, “Succession”
Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”
Alexander Skarsgard, “Succession”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis, “Succession”
Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”
Martha Kelly, “Euphoria”
Sanaa Lathan, “Succession”
Harriet Walter, “Succession”
Lee You-mi, “Squid Game”

Outstanding Limited Series
“Dopesick”
“The Dropout”
“Inventing Anna”
“Pam & Tommy”
“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”
Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”
Will Poulter, “Dopesick”
Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”
Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”
Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”
Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”
Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Outstanding Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”

Outstanding Short Form Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“Late Night With Seth Meyers”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

For the full list of nominees, visit the Emmys.com.

2022 Emmy Nominations List: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted

