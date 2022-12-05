Adrian Chang Opens ‘The Love of Couture’ Exhibition With Star-Studded K11 Night Gala

SHANGHAI — K11 Night, also known as “Asia’s Met Gala,” returned for its second edition at Hong Kong‘s “culture-retail” landmark K11 Musea last Saturday.

Hundreds of guests attended the gala, celebrating the opening of “The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time,” the Hong Kong entrepreneur Adrian Cheng‘s sophomore couture exhibition.

Abiding by this year’s dress code “Couture with Love,” fashion A-listers, celebrities, socialites, art collectors, architects and designers put forth their best spin on this year’s theme.

As this year’s first fashion-related event on a major scale, the gala marks the glamourous return of the glitzy financial hub after the local government canceled stringent quarantine policies three weeks ago

Hong Kong celebrities including Carina Lau, Sammi Cheng and Gigi Lai; martial arts master Donnie Yen; actor and director Stephen Fung; influencers Yoyo Cao, Irene Kim, and virtual influencer Imma all made grand entrances on the gold carpet..

Carina Lau in Giambattista Valli



Yoyo Cao in Gucci

Guests were not shy to flaunt their love for dramatic capes, feathery details, voluminous gowns, heart-shaped handbags and glittery eye makeup, which became the overarching trend at the scene.

“I like the futuristic feel of the shoes. I guess it’s only for aliens, not for humans,” Cheng said as she emerged onto the gold carpet in full-on “Alien” style in Windowsen’s 9-inch high platforms, which she paired with a Valentino jumpsuit.

Sammi Cheng in Valentino

Stylist and creative consultant Declan Chan showed up as a “flower boy” in a bespoke floral Celine Kwan suit and carried a bedazzled Prada handbag. “We’ve been working on this look for three weeks. I think I understood the assignment,” said Chan.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a black tie situation, so I’m happy this still fits,” said Hong Kong actor Alex Lam, in a black and white Ralph Lauren suit. “In the past few years everyone’s been dressing a bit more casual, but now you get to see everyone shine.”

Inside the K11 Art & Cultural Center on the sixth floor of K11 Musea, guests could see a preview of this year’s exhibition, which is set to open to the public on Thursday and run until Jan. 29.

“Fashion, throughout history, is reflective of how traditions, craftsmanship, creativity and societies continue to evolve”, said Adrian Cheng. The chair of K11 night was dressed in a cream Dior men’s suit.

Adrian Cheng

“I am thrilled to present this exhibition in collaboration with the V&A and work with our brilliant designers, who have all in their own individual way reinvented and modernized history with their unique perspective and talent. This collaboration truly reflects my mission to create a deeper cultural exchange between east and west by providing a platform for next generation’s talent,” added Cheng.

The exhibition featured 12 couture pieces from Victoria & Albert Museum‘s collection, ranging from the Victorian and Edwardian eras to the ‘60s.

Six emerging fashion designers, including Japan’s Tomo Koizumi and Ryunosuke Okazaki; South Korea’s Sohee Park; Mainland China’s Yueqi Qi and Windowsen, and Hong Kong’s Celine Kwan were tasked with dreaming up a total of 20 original designs that “stir nostalgia while exuding a distinctively East Asian sensibility.”

William Chang Suk Ping, known for his work as costume designer for Wong Kar-wai’s movies “In the Mood for Love,” and “The Grandmaster,” served as the exhibition’s artistic director. Chang produced a cinematic space with props and furnishing created from scratch.

William Chang Suk Ping

“This exhibition is driven by imagination, creativity, and passion. Seeing how these designers have reimagined centuries-old craft and techniques has been truly inspiring and provided me with a wonderful canvas from which to create and design,” said Chang.