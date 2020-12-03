The IFP Gotham Awards has revealed the first awards for its 30th annual ceremony.

The Independent Filmmaker Project will honor Chadwick Boseman posthumously with its actor tribute, and Viola Davis will receive the organization’s actress tribute. Boseman, who died in August from colon cancer complications, appears opposite Davis in period piece “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” his final role. The film, based on a play by August Wilson, will be available later this month on Netflix.

Award nominees were announced earlier in November and winners will be revealed during a live awards ceremony on Jan. 11; Boseman is also up for best actor along with Riz Ahmed, Jude Law, John Magaro, and Jesse Plemon. Winners will be presented in a hybrid format, with a live presentation from Cipriani Wall Street coupled with virtual “interactive” tables. The ceremony, which generally takes place in late November or early December, was moved to January 2021 due to the pandemic.

Although more of an industry event than public spectacle, the Gotham Awards serves as the unofficial kickoff for film awards season, and are often a barometer for which independent titles are likely to be recognized in the months ahead. Films nominated for best feature include “The Assistant,” “First Cow,” “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” “Nomadland,” and “Relic.” See the full list of Gotham Award nominees here.

