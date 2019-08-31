The Surf Lodge in Montauk might be the last place you’d expect 50 Cent to show up. But on Friday night, that’s where he was — and for a special occasion: the launch of his new Champagne, Le Chemin du Roi.

The hotel-slash-restaurant-slash-beach club held an intimate dinner in his honor on a tucked-away sandbar. A small boat filled with ice held bottles on bottles of sparkling rosé and wine. Guests sat at a long, wooden table and took photos with pieces of art by longtime Surf Lodge gatekeeper Jonny Lennon that had been mounted nearby. Where was 50?

After dinner wrapped, a red Tesla rolled into the gravel parking lot. There was 50 Cent, with a large entourage. He posed with a huge bottle of Champagne, and Surf Lodge owner Jayma Cordoso, who spent the night alternating between handing out wristbands to selected VIPs and checking to make sure everyone was having a good time.

50 Cent headed to the stage, where DJ Cassidy introduced him by saying “50, should we take this to the next level?” Suddenly, his 2007 hit “I Get Money” blasted from the speakers and the packed house took out their phones to record — well, some of them, at least; others had their backs to the stage as the night went on and 50 performed snippets of “21 Questions” and “Candy Shop.” Guests like Cynthia Rowley (who said she comes to Surf Lodge “all the time”); Maxwell Osborne (he was celebrating his birthday at a reserved table chock full of friends), and newly minted Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (putting his contract for $180 million to work with bottle service) danced to the music hard. At one point, Osborne even took his shirt off.

But when 50 started on the pièce de resistance, the crown jewel “In Da Club,” he sang maybe one-quarter of the song before jumping into the crowd. DJ Cassidy, left to his own devices, said, “If you want 50 Cent to come back to the stage right now, make some noise.” The New York City rapper was already gone.

