A Guide to Spring’s Social Calendar

After a two-year hiatus, the spring social season is set for a 2022 return. Kicking things off is the art fair Frieze L.A., which runs through Feb. 20, with Spring/Break running concurrently at Skylight Culver City.

The spring gala scene in New York returns with the New York Botanical Garden’s Orchid Dinner on Feb. 24, followed by the Playground Partners Winter Luncheon with Sutton Foster on Feb. 25 and the New York Junior League’s 70th annual Winter Ball on Feb. 26 at Cipriani South Street. In April, MoMA will present its annual David Rockefeller Award during a luncheon on April 5. The Brooklyn Artists Ball supporting the Brooklyn Museum is slated for April 12, and on April 13, FIT’s Annual Awards Gala will honor Serena Williams and Aerin Lauder. The New York Academy of Art’s Tribeca Ball, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, will take place April 19. And, of course, what’s the first Monday in May without the Met Gala? Fashion’s biggest party is slated for May 2. Also in May, the New York City Ballet will host its spring gala on May 5, followed a few weeks later by the High Line Spring Benefit on May 19; Central Park Conservancy’s Hat Luncheons (plural!) on May 18 and 19, and the MSKCC Spring Ball on May 24.

For those looking to travel this spring, amfAR Palm Beach will take place March 5. The film, music and tech festival South by Southwest returns to Austin March 11 to 20, and Coachella is set for April 15. The Venice Biennale will open in April, with Art Basel Hong Kong set for an in-person fair May 27 to May 29.