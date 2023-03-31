‘Abortion is Health Care’: Mejuri’s Noura Sakkijha and Sophia Bush Host Dinner Supporting Planned Parenthood

“Abortion is health care,” repeated Cynthia Brooks, communications strategist and associate director of Black health at Planned Parenthood.

It was a call to action Wednesday night in Los Angeles, where Mejuri cofounder Noura Sakkijha and actor-activist Sophia Bush hosted a dinner at Olivetta urging attendees to donate and advocate for reproductive rights.

The room was filled with fellow actors, activists, musicians, models and content creators, including Alisha Boe, Lilly Singh, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, Logan Browning, Yasmine Aker, Rumer Willis, Jamie Chung, Meena Harris, Hilary Rhoda, Daria Strokous, Marawa Ibrahim, Sarah Bahbah, Harley Viera-Newton, Mia Moretti, Grace Mahary, Josephine Skriver and Quannah Chasinghorse.

“How cool it is that we get to gather a group of women like this for a purpose?” said Bush. “I think it’s immensely important for all of us — it doesn’t even matter what our careers are — whether we’re coming from fashion or entertainment or music or media, we all have platforms because of our careers. And a platform is a privilege, and if there has ever been a moment to spend our privilege on behalf of women and our communities and our neighbors and our trans-communities, this is the moment now. Ten years ago, 15 years ago when I started my career, I was begging brands to spend the privilege of their platforms. Everyone said we don’t do politics. I was like, ‘Cool, politics is gonna do you.’”

Brooks explained the impact of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years — in what was initially a landmark decision ruling that the Constitution of the United States protects a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion.

“Our harsh reality now in this post-Roe environment has had devastating consequences,” Brooks said. “Bans have eliminated all or some abortions in 19 states and counting. This week, Wisconsin became the 19th by banning medication abortion. One in three women and other people who can become pregnant now live in states that ban or severely restrict access to abortion.”

Two million people visit Planned Parenthood every year, she added. “We are the country’s largest provider of sex education.”

Jewelry maker Mejuri was one of the first brands to take a stand following the overturn, said Sakkijha, and has formed a coalition called Year of Action Committee. It’s a partnership with Don’t Ban Equality, a group of about 700 businesses “making the clear case that public policies that restrict reproductive health care are bad for business,” notes its site. Nudestix, Bala, Saysh, Universal Standard, OkCupid, Tinder, Oui The People and Ashya are among the brands that have joined Mejuri.

“We essentially wanted to make a larger impact,” Sakkijha explained. “We reached out to Planned Parenthood, and we were thinking, ‘We’re going to fundraise.’ And to our surprise, what they actually needed was for brands to talk about women’s health.”

Why host in L.A.?

“A lot of amazing, influential people live here,” Sakkijha said. “Sophia is here. We wanted to partner with her…She stands behind women’s rights. She was the first person that we thought of.”

Addressing the room of guests, Bush said: “Let’s inspire other brands to take a stand…What we’re really doing is shaming the brands who won’t, because it’s time.”