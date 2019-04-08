View Slideshow
The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards had its fair share of red carpet fashion moments.

Winning the Entertainer of the Year Award, Keith Urban showed up to the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Nicole Kidman, who wore a crystal and lace detailed Christopher Kane dress from the designer’s fall 2019 collection. Urban had previously been nominated for the award nine times without a win.

Nicole Kidman (L) and husband Australian singer-songwriter Keith Urban (R) arrive for the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 07 April 2019.54th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.  NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves, who’s been on a winning streak since receiving four Grammy Awards in February, arrived at the ACM Awards wearing an ombré two-piece suit from Christian Cowan’s Powerpuff Girls collection for International Women’s Day.

Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019

Kacey Musgraves in Christian Cowan at the ACM Awards.  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

An unexpected attendee, actor Dennis Quaid arrived at the ACM Awards in a leather jacket and graphic T-shirt. Quaid joined country music veteran, Tanya Tucker, on the red carpet, posing with the singer “prom style.” Before the show, country band, Midland, released the teaser for their “Mr. Lonely” music video, which features Quaid playing a cowboy.

Tanya Tucker and Dennis Quaid54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019

Dennis Quaid and Tanya Tucker at the 54th Annual ACM Awards.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

