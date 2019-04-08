The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards had its fair share of red carpet fashion moments.

Winning the Entertainer of the Year Award, Keith Urban showed up to the 2019 ACM Awards red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Nicole Kidman, who wore a crystal and lace detailed Christopher Kane dress from the designer’s fall 2019 collection. Urban had previously been nominated for the award nine times without a win.

Kacey Musgraves, who’s been on a winning streak since receiving four Grammy Awards in February, arrived at the ACM Awards wearing an ombré two-piece suit from Christian Cowan’s Powerpuff Girls collection for International Women’s Day.

An unexpected attendee, actor Dennis Quaid arrived at the ACM Awards in a leather jacket and graphic T-shirt. Quaid joined country music veteran, Tanya Tucker, on the red carpet, posing with the singer “prom style.” Before the show, country band, Midland, released the teaser for their “Mr. Lonely” music video, which features Quaid playing a cowboy.

