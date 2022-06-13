Adidas and Gucci Unveil L.A. Pop-up, Throw ’70s-themed Party to Celebrate Collaboration

“I feel like I’m in a backyard in Brooklyn right now,” said Meeka Hossain outside the doors of 8400 Melrose Place in Los Angeles, where Adidas and Gucci held a shoppable pop-up — and outdoor dance party — on Friday evening to celebrate the launch of their capsule collection. The digital content creator, an L.A. native, is a fixture at fashion events.

“It’s a time warp back to ’70s disco, all the fun neighborhood things you’d see at a block party in New York,” Hossain went on.

Closing off a section of Melrose Place, the night featured performances by local talent: Dance L.A. Entertainment breakdancers, Let’s Jump, L.A. — the jump rope and double Dutch team — and the L.A. Roller Girls, who skated through the crowd offering BBQ staples like sliders, hot dogs and sweets that included spiked Jello shots.

“These are dangerously good,” remarked a passerby, grabbing two gin-infused gelatin treats.

The crowd let loose. Outside they drank and mingled, sitting on bleachers and picnic tables overlooking a basketball court. Inside, they shopped, largely grabbing accessories and hoodies. The collection itself, vibrant and retro, was the inspiration for the decor.

Many of the guests matched the backdrop, dressed sporty, on theme in the new collection. The event brought out designer Jerry Lorenzo, who turned heads everywhere he went; sisters Langley Fox and Dree Hemingway; activist and designer Aurora James; designer Waraire Boswell; director Melina Matsoukas; artist Cleo Wade; French content creator Lena Mahfouf; music artists St. Vincent, Teezo Touchdown, Soko and Mallory Merk; actors Lena Waithe and Jeremy Pope, as well as pro athletes Bogdan Bogdanović, Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka Ogwumike and Isaiah Simmons.

The celebration continued on Saturday when the public was able to visit the space via appointments. The address, once home to Marc Jacobs, is now a Gucci brick-and-mortar. The Italian brand will unveil the shop in coming months.