Alan Faena’s West Side apartment might just be the sexiest party venue in all of Manhattan. Much like the Argentine hotelier’s wardrobe, the home is decorated in all soft whites, with low seating, lots of his signature crystals, and cozy corners for guests to tuck into. Add some music, very low lighting and lots of candles, and, well, the models will come.

On Thursday night, Faena and his nephew, photographer Sebastian Faena, hosted a party for guests including Kaia Gerber, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Helena Christensen, Lourdes Leon, Tommy Dorfman and Asia Chow.

Gerber and Marrone were both feeling shy, opting out of photos amid claims they weren’t supposed to be there. Gerber, dressed in polka dots, arrived around 9:30 p.m. with Dorfman, while Marrone wore chunky boots and ripped jeans and snapped selfies with Chow and Faena.

Waterhouse arrived with a friend in coordinating pink dresses. They plopped down on the sofa, whispering into each other’s ears.

The host of the night spent much of the time tucked in a side room, with Christensen by his side.

“It’s a gathering for fashion week, for friends,” he said simply. He’s had a busy year, releasing his “very successful” book, “Alan Faena – Alchemy and Creative Collaboration: Architecture, Design, Art.” As for what’s next?

“I have a good surprise for you, for another day,” he teased. “A very good one.”

