In advance of Monday’s Emmys Awards, Alice Eve, Thandie Newton, Claire Forlani and Charlie Heaton were among the Brits who turned out at the BBC America and BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party on Saturday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“I’m representing,” said Heaton, who stars on “Stranger Things,” which is nominated for the second time. “There’s some big competition this year, so we’ll see…”

Meanwhile, Aussie actress Abbie Cornish acknowledged that people not only mistake her for a Brit, but they often confuse her with other actresses like Nicole Kidman or Charlize Theron. “Someone the other night said, ‘Charlize!’ I was like, ‘No. No. That’s not me.’ And then they said, ‘Nicole?’ I was like, ‘No. No.’” Cornish didn’t mind. “They’re the most beautiful women in the world,” she gushed. “I’m like, ‘Thank you so much.’”

The actress, who currently stars on Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series, said she styled herself for the afternoon affair. “I did everything – hair, make-up, the whole thing,” she said, adding that she decided to forgo a stylist because she knows her taste best. “I know what I want to wear and I enjoy it,” she said. “I love designers and people, so for me right now being 36, I’m at a time in my life where I want to connect with those people.”

Cornish mixed a Tadashi Shoji blazer with an n:Philanthropy turtleneck and skirt from her own closet. Of her plans for Monday, she said, “I’ll workout, clean the house, return all the fashion and the jewelry,” she said. “I’m not going to be at the show, but I’ll be watching it at home.”

Emmy nominee Stefani Robinson also dressed herself for the tea party in order to simplify her schedule. “My whole family flew out, so there are a lot of people in my apartment and there’s a lot of stuff going on, so it was just one of those things where I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll do it for the sake of it being easier,’” said the Rachel Zoe-clad writer/producer, who is nominated for her work on FX’s “Atlanta.” “It was a little bit of shopping and a little bit of pulling things with help from my publicist. It’s been a lot of throwing things together last minute, grabbing some of my own stuff, and seeing what works.”

However, Robinson is working with stylist Annabelle Harron for the ceremony. “I’m feeling really excited,” she said. “I keep saying it, but it’s a really surreal experience to be here in the mix. It’s a dream come true. I feel like Cinderella.” Meanwhile, Robinson said she’s headed to Toronto the day after the Emmys to film a new series she’s producing, a spinoff inspired by the film “What We Do in The Shadows.”

Inside the party, “Westworld” star Angela Sarafyan caught up with Ru Paul and her co-star Newton. Sarafyan said she was still reeling from New York Fashion Week. “It was like a different world seeing how it all works and seeing the incredible work of all the designers,” said the actress, who was dressed in Prabal Gurung at the tea party.

Sarafyan’s highlight of NYFW? “I saw Christina Aguilera perform and heard there was a big fight,” she laughed, referencing the Nicki Minaji and Cardi B showdown. “I did not see anything, but it was eventful. I don’t know how I missed it.” Sarafyan also enjoyed sitting front row at Escada. “It actually took me back to my childhood because of the colors, the structure,” she said.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Amanda Brugel said she’d be wearing Naeem Khan. She added, “I’m not doing a big ball gown this year or anything sweeping to the floor. I also wanted something I could dance in afterwards.” Brugel said that she and her co-stars never coordinate award show looks in advance. “I like to be surprised,” she said. “We’ll probably text and talk to each other in the morning, but most definitely not about what we’re wearing.”

At the tea party, which, per tradition, served up scones and tea sandwiches, Brugel wore a red dress as an homage to her show. “[My character] Rita doesn’t get to wear a lot of color or shower, or put on make-up, so it’s my little nod to my fellow handmaids. It’s nice to dress up.” Brugel paused. “And to shower.”

Other guests in attendance included Tatiana Maslany, Sandra Oh, Adina Porter, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Madeline Brewer, Sarah Drew, Jay Duplass, Justin Hartley, Marcus Scribner, and Henry Winkler.