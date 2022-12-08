×
Alison Lou Celebrates 10th Anniversary at Mr Chow

Grace Ronson, Dianna Agron and more toasted the jewelry brand's milestone during a dinner party on Wednesday night in New York.

Alison Chemla
Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Hannah Bronfman
Paul Arnhold, Alison Chemla
Ariel Chetrit, James Cruickshank, John Chetrit
Molly Howard
View ALL 15 Photos

Alison Lou has played a role in many memorable moments — including several high-profile engagements — and on Wednesday night many of the jewelry brand’s nearest and dearest supporters were at Mr Chow to pay homage to a major milestone. The New York-based brand, founded by Alison Chemla in 2012, hosted a festive holiday dinner at the iconic uptown restaurant to celebrate its first decade in business.

The dining room was populated by a mix of family and friends, including Chemla’s husband Ariel Chetrit and sister Alexandra Chemla, Grace Ronson and Mark Ronson, Dianna Agron, “Riverdale” star Erinn Westbrook, Nell Diamond, Sarah Hoover, Maria Borges, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Paul Arnhold and Cooke Maroney — who proposed to his wife Jennifer Lawrence with a custom Alison Lou ring in 2019. Guests traded upcoming holiday plans over family-style dishes including green shrimp, minced squab in lettuce and Mr Chow noodles.

“It’s so nice to see 100 of my close friends here tonight,” said Chemla, a native New Yorker, early in the meal. Last month, the jeweler opened a small shop inside the Mark Hotel. “Everyone here who has reached out for a custom piece for a birthday, an anniversary, has contributed to the culture of what we want to be. I love you all, thank you so much — to 10 more.”

Erinn Westbrook
Erinn Westbrook David X Prutting/BFA.com
