Tommy Hilfiger's Homecoming

CEO Michael Buckley on True Religion's Past, Present and Future

Balenciaga's Demna on Fame, Fearlessness, Fresh Talent

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Live from the red carpet on television's big night.

Laverne Cox on the 2022 Emmy
Quinta Brunson on the 2022 Emmy
Jean Smart on the 2022 Emmy
Kenan Thompson on the 2022 Emmy
Andrew Garfield on the 2022 Emmy
The Emmy Awards are back, taking place on a rare Monday (blame football) in Hollywood. Television’s biggest night marks the first major red carpet since summer, and the most in-demand actors are expected on the red carpet

For all of the must-see looks from the Emmys, click through the gallery above.

The nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards are as follows:

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” 

“Euphoria”  

“Ozark” 

“Severance” 

“Squid Game”   

“Stranger Things”   

“Succession”   

“Yellowjackets” 

Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” 

“Barry” 

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”   

“Hacks”   

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” 

“Only Murders in the Building” 

“Ted Lasso” 

“What We Do in the Shadows” 

Limited Series

“Dopesick” 

“The Dropout”  

“Inventing Anna” 

“Pam and Tommy” 

“The White Lotus” 

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” 

Laura Linney, “Ozark”  

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” 

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”  

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”   

Zendaya, “Euphoria”  

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”  

Brian Cox, “Succession”  

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”   

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”  

Adam Scott, “Severance”  

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”   

Bill Hader, “Barry” 

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”   

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”  

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”  

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”  

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”  

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”  

Elle Fanning, “The Great”  

Issa Rae, “Insecure”  

Jean Smart, “Hacks”  

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”  

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”  

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”  

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” 

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”   

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” 

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy” 

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”  

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” 

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, “Severance”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

John Turturro, “Severance”

Christopher Walken, “Severance”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

