The coronavirus isn’t going to stop the American Apparel & Footwear Association from moving ahead with its annual gala.

Originally planned for April, the group postponed the 2020 American Image Awards and rescheduled it as a virtual event on the afternoon of Sept. 23.

The honorees this year are: Kenneth Cole, who will be Person of the Year; Ralph Lauren Corp., Company of the Year; Brandon Maxwell, Designer of the Year; Alibaba Group, Retail Innovator of the Year, and Bravo/Project Runway as Fashion Maverick. The event, which will be held from 4 to 5:15, will be emceed by Brooke Baldwin, journalist and CNN anchor.

Baldwin will be joined by host, designer Jeffrey Banks, who will share a personal tribute to the late Isabel Toledo, who, along with her partner and husband Ruben Toledo, designed the American Image Awards statuette.

“The American Image Awards is about celebrating the future of the fashion industry and highlighting the exceptional work of those who are leading the way,” said Steve Lamar, president and chief executive officer of AAFA. “No one could have predicted the impact COVID-19 would have on our world, our industry, or our daily lives — but this industry is proving its resilience. The future of fashion is bright, and our partnership with CFDA’s Foundation is helping to ensure it. We are incredibly excited to shine a spotlight on this year’s exemplary slate of honorees, and to celebrate in a truly unique way this year.”

The event benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Foundation, which promotes design and manufacturing innovation through mentorships and business grants.

“We appreciate the support the AAFA has given to the CFDA over the past four years,” said Steven Kolb, president and ceo of the CFDA. “Our efforts to develop and operate impactful programming are directly strengthened through our relationship with the AAFA.”

Prices range from $250 for an individual viewing ticket to $7,500 for a virtual table and are available on the americanimageawards.org web site.